The New York Jets are looking for anything to go their way heading into their Week 13 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, but even then, they have some notable players on the injury report ahead of this one that could end up missing the game. The two biggest of the bunch are star running back Breece Hall and veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley.

Hall popped up on the injury report this week with a knee injury, and there was concern that he would not be able to suit up. Mosley, meanwhile, has been dealing with a neck injury that has kept him off the field for over a month now. While New York would love to have both of these guys out on the field against the Seahawks, it sounds like Hall is trending towards playing, while Mosley is trending towards being ruled out.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, “Jets RB Breece Hall (knee) is listed as questionable but expected to play today, source said. He was a full participant on Friday. LB C.J. Mosley (neck) has much further to go to get on the field.”

Jets hoping to have at least one of Breece Hall, C.J. Mosley on the field

Having Hall on the field would be a huge boost for the Jets, as he's been arguably their most consistent producer on the year, racking up 1,033 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns over 11 games. On the other hand, Mosley has been working hard behind the scenes to get himself healthy again, but he has only managed to take the field four times this year, and that number doesn't look likely to increase in Week 13.

Assuming Mosley does miss another game, Jamien Sherwood and Quincy Williams would take on bigger roles at the center of the defense. On offense, Hall could see Braelon Allen get more snaps alongside him at running back if he does end up playing, as New York will want to keep him as healthy as possible. Of course, it will be worth checking in to see the team's final inactives list, but it seems Hall's arrow is pointed up, while Mosley's is pointed down.