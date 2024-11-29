The New York Jets received some welcome reassurance from running back Breece Hall ahead of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite missing practice earlier in the week due to a knee issue, Hall confidently declared, “Not sore or anything, so I’ll be good,” when asked about his status, according to Rich Cimini on X, formerly Twitter.

Hall initially tweaked his knee during the Jets' Week 12 loss to the Indianapolis Colts but continued to play through the discomfort. “Yeah, tweaked my knee like the second quarter,” Hall explained. “Played through it and then rehabbed last week and was still feeling sore, so they let me have a few rest days and then attacked it [Friday] and felt good.”

After missing Wednesday’s practice, Hall returned to action later in the week, completing two consecutive days of practice. Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich confirmed Hall was “trending in the right direction” and expressed optimism about his availability for Sunday. However, Ulbrich emphasized the importance of monitoring Hall's condition leading up to game day, saying the team would reassess him on Saturday after increasing his workload in practice.

Breece Hall will play for the Jets on Sunday

Hall, in his third NFL season, continues to be a standout performer for the Jets, surpassing 1,000 scrimmage yards for the second consecutive year. With 632 rushing yards and 401 receiving yards already under his belt, Hall remains a dual-threat asset in the Jets' offense. When asked about his pursuit of 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career, Hall downplayed personal milestones. “I’m pretty close right now,” he said. “But it’s not really something I’m actively thinking about right now. That’s really all I’m worried about.”

The Jets have leaned heavily on Hall’s versatility, especially amid injuries elsewhere on the roster. Starting left guard Tyron Smith remains sidelined with a neck injury sustained in Week 10 and could be a candidate for injured reserve. Linebacker C.J. Mosley, limited in practice with a neck issue, is also questionable for Sunday’s game. Mosley, who has played in only four games this season, continues to battle injuries that have plagued him since Week 8.

As the Jets face a critical matchup against the Seahawks, Hall’s presence on the field will be pivotal to their success. His steady production and resilient mindset are vital assets for a team navigating injuries and fighting to stay competitive in a challenging AFC playoff race. For Hall, the focus remains simple: contributing to the team’s effort. “Football is football,” Hall said. “At the end of the day, everybody’s sore, so it is what it is.”