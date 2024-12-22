The New York Jets continue to reach new lows during this season, as they made history in their Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Jets lost 19-9, and they didn't punt the ball the entire game.

“This is the 2nd time since 1940 that a team has not punted in a game AND failed to score at least 10 points,” Jets reporter Rich Cimini wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The other came on Sept. 1, 1991 (Week 1), when the Colts lost 16-7 to the Patriots. The 1991 Colts finished 1-15… the only win being over (who else?) the Jets.”

The Jets put up 321 total yards of offense, but they were not able to capitalize when it mattered. Aaron Rodgers also had a good game, throwing for 256 yards and a touchdown.

Jets' disappointing season continues

With all the high expectations coming into the season surrounding the Jets, what they've done this season has been surprising. Aaron Rodgers was supposed to return from his Achilles injury and have a bounce-back year, but he hasn't played well this season, and it's affected the offense. Midway through the season, the Jets traded for Davante Adams and hoped that the move would improve their offense, but they've only truly seen the returns of it the past few weeks.

The Jets have a lot of options on offense, but it's obvious they needed better quarterback play to maximize the talent. There have been rumors about what the Jets will do with Rodgers next season, and if they will try to find another quarterback to lead the team.

The team also has to focus on finding a new head coach after firing Robert Saleh during the season. That decision will have a lot to do with what they do at quarterback and other positions on the team. It's safe to say they may look a little different next year.