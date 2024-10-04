New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh stirred up some post-game controversy when he questioned Aaron Rodgers' snap cadence. He then had to back off those comments as his statement drummed up even more media conversation. The latest to jump to Rodgers' defense was NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, who largely deferred to the “Master of the Cadence” while on ESPN's Up & Adams Show.

“Look, Aaron is the master of the cadence. Obviously, when you lose, anything that is said, people are going to analyze anything that is said. Look I can’t really relate to playing in New York, Eli can. I know there are a lot more people at those press conferences than there were all those years I played in Indianapolis, so that’s part of playing for the Jets or the Giants. Aaron’s the master of the cadence, and I don’t think that’s an issue for the Jets.”

Manning is known for being on the players' side and would never get into the media speculation game of undermining a player or coach to drum up another big quote for people to jump on.

New York media looking to divide Jets, Saleh, Rodgers

This all started as Saleh said the following about cadence via ESPN after the Jets' 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos.

“We've got to figure it out, whether or not we're good enough or ready to handle all the cadence,” Saleh said Sunday, per the outlet. “Cadence had not been an issue all camp. Felt like our operation had been operating pretty good. Obviously, today it took a major step back.”

The Jets were called for five false starts and 13 penalties for 90 yards in total.

Saleh followed it up the next day with a little more diplomacy in his words.

“We're always going to push the envelope with cadence. Always,” Saleh said Monday, per ESPN. “But with regards to operation, getting in and out of the huddle, getting to the line of scrimmage, the communication that's being had, those are all things that we can continue to look at and clean up.

The Jets will host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 and look to hand the NFC North opponent their first loss of the season on Sunday, October 6 at 9:30 a.m. EST. The game is being played in Totten Hotspur Stadium in London, England.