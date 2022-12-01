Published December 1, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

When the New York Jets traded for James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars last October, the expectations were the running back would prominently feature for them. After all, they made the move for him in order to fill the void left by Breece Hall, who suffered a season-ending injury.

Three games later into his stint with the Jets, however, Robinson was scratched off from the rotation and didn’t play in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears.

Naturally, Robinson was frustrated with the decision. He made that abundantly clear in a recent interview with ESPN, noting that he’s “upset” about it and that he doesn’t know what the team plans to do with him.

“Obviously, I didn’t come here not to play,” Robinson said. “Obviously, they brought me here for a reason. I don’t expect anything unless I work for it, and I’ve been working my ass off. Me not playing pisses me off.”

In the three games he has played with the Jets so far, he has recorded 20 carries for just 58 yards. He has already made one touchdown, albeit a receiving one. Clearly, James Robinson has not played to the level that New York expected him to reach, and the healthy scratch could be an indication that the team is giving up on him.

It’s still a bizarre decision, though, especially since Robinson is far from being the only problem in the Jets’ locker room. Not to mention that they could have handled things better instead of ruling him out despite being healthy, a move that sends the wrong message to both the player and the fan base.