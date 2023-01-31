Any fan of the New York Jets know how woeful their offense was this season, and apparently, that wasn’t forgotten by defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. As usual when an event is in progress, people can’t wait to get on Twitter and type out an emotional tweet when something rekindles raw feelings.

Quinnen Williams became the latest in an ever-changing world to get loose on Twitter. As the San Francisco 49ers were losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, the tackle spewed words that could be taken as a slight to Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and the team’s anemic offense.

Williams (before of course deleting the tweet) was referring to 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, and San Francisco couldn’t get out of the single-digits in a 31-7 loss.

To be fair, the 49ers went through quarterback disaster during the game, seeing both Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson go out with injuries. Purdy did return, but couldn’t throw down the field. The result was an offense that was as one-dimensional as it gets.

As for the Jets, there was no such excuse for their lethargic performance. Out of the 32 teams in the NFL, New York was 29th in points per game and 25th in yards for the season. Wilson, who was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, has yet to show the look of a franchise QB, and was benched after throwing for 77 yards in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots Nov. 20.

With those stats, no one can blame Williams for feeling the way he displayed, but let this be a lesson for Twitter users. Once the send button is pushed, it’ll never be truly deleted.