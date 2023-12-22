Robert Saleh and the Jets are bringing back a backfield contributor after he was initially cut.

The New York Jets are coming off of a 30-point loss on Sunday to Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, a result that eliminated the team from playoff contention.

Four way-too-early Jets targets for the 2024 NFL Draft were revealed. A veteran defensive lineman became the team's latest injury casualty and is now out for the season.

On Thursday, longtime NFL reporter Ian Rapoport revealed the latest news on a Jets re-signing that was made following the addition of Aaron Rodgers to the roster.

Fullback Returns for Jets

Rapoport announced the re-signing of Nick Bawden, a 27-year-old former Detroit Lion who has played in 14 games for New York this season.

#Jets FB and special teamer Nick Bawden, who was waived this week to make room for QB Aaron Rodgers on the 53-man roster, is signing back to the NYJ practice squad. He’ll almost certainly be elevated for the games. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2023

“Nick Bawden back on Jets squad. Good for him. Hope he stays healthy this time,” one reader said in response on X.

Jets' Final Three Games Loom

Coach Robert Saleh's Jets are 5-9 on the season with a -86 point differential and appear headed for NFL purgatory yet again.

The team has received excellent support from fans at various times and has had its moments on both offense and defense. Still, it hasn't been enough to stave off another losing season.

New York is preparing to take on the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon. A win over the Commanders could propel the Jets to a seven or eight-win season, if they can knock off the Browns and/or Patriots afterward.

It's not the season Saleh, Rodgers and company envisioned at the start of the year, but it would bring the Jets momentum heading into what is likely to be an even busier offseason than last year's.