The New York Jets finally completed a trade for Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers, and former head coach Rex Ryan is hyped up about his old team landing the superstar quarterback. He said Rodgers might be the best quarterback the team has ever had, and declared that the Jets are going to the Super Bowl.

“This happens to be Super Bowl 3, my dad’s Super Bowl ring right here,” Rex Ryan said on ESPN, via @BoyGreen25 on Twitter. “Why am I wearing it? Because the Jets are going. And to me, watch out everybody, here come the Jets! Here come the Jets! And right now we haven’t had this type of quarterback maybe ever, or since Namath whatever, maybe ever. But anyway, this is it, this is the missing piece for the New York Jets right here.”

Ryan also had a message for the rest of the AFC East, saying that the Jets now have a better quarterback and defense than the rest of the teams.

“And you know what, guess what all you fans of the AFC East, it ain’t no fun when the rabbit’s got the gun, because we got the gun right now, and it is on,” Ryan said on ESPN, via @BoyGreen25. “Our defense is better than yours, our quarterback is better than yours. It is on, this is a great move right here.”

Lastly, Ryan gave credit to owner Woody Johnson, coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas for executing the trade for Aaron Rodgers.

“Mad kudos to Woody Johnson, to Robert Saleh, Joe Douglas, that team,” Ryan said on ESPN, via @BoyGreen25. “And I told you guys Woody has never been the problem. He put the money out there, he’s sitting there, they are going for it and they should. They have a playoff-caliber defense, and now you got the quarterback. The entire National Football League, we just put you on notice and guess what? We’re going to kick your butt, here we go Jets.”

Needless to say, Ryan, like most Jets fans, are pumped up about the trade for Aaron Rodgers.