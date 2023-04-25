Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Aaron Rodgers was finally traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets on Monday. Prior to the trade becoming official, it was reported that Rodgers spent the previous week at a spiritual healing center in Costa Rica, per Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post.

Rodgers is no stranger to taking trips similar to this. He went on a “darkness retreat” before deciding that he wanted to be traded to the Jets. So this Costa Rica trip certainly wasn’t surprising by any means.

The Aaron Rodgers trade took a significant amount of time before coming to fruition, despite Rodgers being linked to the Jets since the end of the regular season. Jets GM Joe Douglas explained what finally pushed the deal over the edge after the news broke of it becoming official.

“We’re comfortable with how this deal is shaped. In any negotiation, I don’t think anyone walks away where you feel you won everything,” Douglas said. “But ultimately our goal from the beginning was to add Aaron to the team. We were able to agree to terms on that yesterday and excited to get him in here.”

New York is looking to compete in 2023. They displayed signs of promise last year, featuring an impressive number of offensive weapons and a steady defensive effort. Their quarterback situation, however, was uncertain to say the least. Even if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t perform at his previous MVP-caliber level, he will still represent an upgrade for New York.

It will be interesting to see how the future Hall of Fame QB ultimately fares with the Jets.