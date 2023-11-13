New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that there will be no change at quarterback, and Zach Wilson will stay under center.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that there will not be any change at quarterback with Zach Wilson or play caller, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

The Jets fell to 4-5 last night with a 16-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and many are calling for a change from Zach Wilson at quarterback. However, Robert Saleh did say the Jets are considering some personnel changes, according to Rosenblatt.

The Jets will travel to play the Buffalo Bills on the road this week. Wilson helped the Jets win against the Bills in Week 1 after Aaron Rodgers went down with his torn Achilles. The Jets won the game 19-13 on a punt return in overtime after traililng in the game 13-3.

At 4-5, the Jets need every win they can get to keep their season alive, and on the road against the Bills will be a tough task. The Jets defense will undoubtedly need to put together another strong performance to get another win over Buffalo.

The Jets have Trevor Siemien and Tim Boyle on their roster, and many are calling for one of the two to start over Wilson, but it does not seem as if that will happen. At least not yet.

Aaron Rodgers said that he aims to come back in December. The Jets are trying to stay in contention until he can potentially come back. If it gets bad enough, Saleh might be incentivized to make a change at quarterback. Wilson will need to turn in some good performances in the next few weeks.