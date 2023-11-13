Jets quarterback Zach Wilson wasn't awful against the Raiders, but he made some unfortunate NFL history in the loss.

Statistically, Zach Wilson has had himself a couple good games for the New York Jets the past two weeks. In fact, he found his way into the NFL record books with his performance in Weeks 9 and 10, though not exactly the way he wanted.

Wilson is the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for more than 250 yards in consecutive games without leading his team to an offensive touchdown, per OptaSTATS.

Wilson passed for 263 yards on 23-of-39 passing Sunday night in the Jets’ 16-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. New York managed four field goals and had a touchdown run by Breece Hall wiped off the board when tight end C.J. Uzomah was penalized for holding.

“It literally feels like every good play we have is getting called back,” Wilson said postgame. “It is so frustrating. You understand how important every single drive is. We need to be better as a team. We need to find a way.”

"The big mistake at the big moment happens again." Mike Tirico on the call as Raiders LB Robert Spillane intercepts Zach Wilson as the Jets were driving for a potential go-ahead touchdown. It was Wilson's first interception in 151 passes. pic.twitter.com/hAlSGNHyQU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 13, 2023

The week before, Wilson also threw for 263 yards (33-for-49) in a 27-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and again didn’t lead a touchdown drive.

In fact, Wilson and the Jets have gone 11 quarters and 36 possessions without scoring a touchdown on offense. They have scored 10 touchdowns in 10 games this season, only eight from the offense (five passing, three rushing). Joe Namath has noticed and is none too pleased with the Jets offense.

“So much frustration,” Wilson said.

Zach Wilson had good moments against Raiders, but interception doomed Jets

Zach Wilson had his moments against the Raiders. He threw a 41-yard completion to Garrett Wilson in the first quarter and later connected with Hall on a 35-yard screen pass, catch and run. The 24-year-old also made some big-time throws to Wilson, Tyler Conklin and Allen Lazard on a late fourth-quarter drive.

Zach Wilson no-look jump pass! pic.twitter.com/MEJN0OGIaS — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 13, 2023

But Wilson was picked at the 15-yard line to snuff out the chance to score a go-ahead TD.

The Jets are last in the league scoring touchdowns in the red zone and on third-down conversions, though they were 7-for-16 in that category Sunday.