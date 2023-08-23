Corey Davis remains away from New York Jets training camp and coach Robert Saleh isn't addressing the wide receiver’s availability for Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

Davis is attending to a personal matter and has not practiced in a week.

On Wednesday, Saleh said Davis can take “however long he needs” before returning to the team.

The Jets open the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 11 at home against their key division rival. It will be the official start of the Aaron Rodgers Era in New York, even if the future Hall of Fame quarterback may be without one of his top targets in the passing game.

Davis is in the final season of a three-year contract. The 28-year-old struggled to stay on the field the past two seasons, playing 22 of a possible 34 games due to injuries.

The Jets, though, decided to bring Davis back this season despite rumors he could be cut to create room under the salary cap. He’s expected to be one of their top three receivers along with reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and free agent signee Allen Lazard. The Jets also have two other free agents pick-ups — Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb — set at the position.

Undrafted rookies Jason Brownlee and Xavier Gipson and veterans Malik Taylor and Alex Erickson are in the mix to be the sixth receiver on the roster.

Davis averaged an NFL career-high 16.8 yards per catch last season. He had 32 receptions and two touchdowns after making 34 catches and four TD receptions in 2021. He twice had 65 receptions for the Tennessee Titans (2018, 2020).