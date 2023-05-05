Despite rumors to the contrary, Corey Davis will be playing for the New York Jets in 2023. Head coach Robert Saleh made that crystal clear when speaking with reporters Friday.

“You can never have enough receivers,” Saleh said. “[Davis] will be on this team.”

The Jets added three wide receivers in free agency this offseason: Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, and Randall Cobb. They also traded Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns.

The addition of Cobb has re-fueled the Corey Davis speculation about his roster spot being in jeopardy.

Considering the new additions, Davis’ injury woes the past two seasons, and his $11.167 million salary cap hit, it appeared the veteran wide receiver would be traded or released.

Not so fast.

Jets coaches love Davis for his willingness to make tough catches over the middle and the fact that he’s such a good run blocker. The 28-year-old also has length (6-foot-3, 209 pounds) and big-play ability and is a respected team leader.

“He makes big-boy catches,” Saleh said.

Just not enough of them since signing with the Jets in 2021. Davis has 66 receptions in the past two seasons, one fewer than he had in 2020 with the Tennessee Titans. He missed 12 games from 2021-22 because of injury.

Last season, Davis caught 32 passes and averaged an NFL career-high 16.8 yards per catch.

Still, his roster spot seemed in peril. Lazard was a significant signing, Garrett Wilson returns after winning 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, Hardman is a big-play threat and Cobb is a favorite of new Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Robert Saleh calls the Aaron Rodgers wish list narrative a "silly" one: "It's very common for new faces to want old faces" pic.twitter.com/RzcZAznzIN — Jets Videos (@snyjets) May 5, 2023

Of course, providing Rodgers with more weapons was crucial to the Jets off-season plan. Rodgers expressed his excitement about joining the Jets earlier in the week and Saleh noted that the 39-year-old has “fire in his eyes” already, with Week 1 still four months away.

You can now expect Davis to play a big role in that Rodgers-led offense this season.