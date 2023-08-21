It seems like each day Aaron Rodgers does something to improve the culture of the New York Jets organization. The future Hall of Famer continues to make a tremendous positive impact since being acquired from the Green Bay Packers this offseason.

One area that has impressed former Jets star defensive lineman and Sack Exchange legend Marty Lyons is Rodgers' commitment to being a champion.

“Aaron told me, ‘I came here to win and the one thing these guys have got to understand is if you want to win on Sunday, you have to win Monday through Friday,'” Lyons told Clutch Points. “And he's making these players understand that. … He knows why he was brought here. He was brought here to win. And that’s in his DNA.”

I think what makes this Aaron Rodgers pass so absurd is how ordinary he makes it seem. You have to check yourself to becoming numb to marveling at these throws because of how effortless he makes them seem

pic.twitter.com/djJH13PDS5 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 12, 2023

Winning and the Jets haven't exactly been synonymous for the past 60 years. They stunned the sports world by winning Super Bowl III in 1969 but haven't returned to the big game since. Some of their best seasons were when Lyons, Joe Klecko, Mark Gastineau and Abdul Salaam were a wrecking crew in the early 1980's.

Happy 82nd, Matt Snell!

Super Bowl III stud 161 total yards and the #Jets' only TD pic.twitter.com/nOwjAgNH2B — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) August 18, 2023

But more recently, there's been a losing “Same Old Jets” culture. New York hasn't made the playoffs the past 12 seasons since appearing in consecutive AFC Championship games under coach Rex Ryan.

Yet Rodgers' arrival has changed things dramatically in New York. And Lyons sees a similarity to what happened with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won Super Bowl LV two years ago with another legendary quarterback leading them.

“Tom Brady did the same thing when he left New England and went to Tampa Bay,” explained Lyons, who's currently a Jets radio analyst. “The whole building was energized. The fans were energized. The players were energized. He was able to bring in players that wanted the opportunity to play with him … Tom Brady went down there to Tampa Bay and created a whole new environment, a whole new mindset. And what did he do his first year down there? They won the Super Bowl.

“And I think Aaron has that same type of leadership, and that's what he's done to the Jets organization.”

Of course, the real test will come when the regular season opens Sept. 11 against the Buffalo Bills. The Jets must change their narrative by winning games and making the playoffs, and, hopefully, competing for a championship.

As Lyons said, that's why Rodgers was brought to New York.