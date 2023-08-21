It seems like each day Aaron Rodgers does something to improve the culture of the New York Jets organization. The future Hall of Famer continues to make a tremendous positive impact since being acquired from the Green Bay Packers this offseason.

One area that has impressed former Jets star defensive lineman and Sack Exchange legend Marty Lyons is Rodgers' commitment to being a champion.

“Aaron told me, ‘I came here to win and the one thing these guys have got to understand is if you want to win on Sunday, you have to win Monday through Friday,'” Lyons told Clutch Points. “And he's making these players understand that. … He knows why he was brought here. He was brought here to win. And that’s in his DNA.”

Winning and the Jets haven't exactly been synonymous for the past 60 years. They stunned the sports world by winning Super Bowl III in 1969 but haven't returned to the big game since. Some of their best seasons were when Lyons, Joe Klecko, Mark Gastineau and Abdul Salaam were a wrecking crew in the early 1980's.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

But more recently, there's been a losing “Same Old Jets” culture. New York hasn't made the playoffs the past 12 seasons since appearing in consecutive AFC Championship games under coach Rex Ryan.

Yet Rodgers' arrival has changed things dramatically in New York. And Lyons sees a similarity to what happened with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won Super Bowl LV two years ago with another legendary quarterback leading them.

RECOMMENDED
Zach Wilson, Jets, Aaron Rodgers

Why working behind Aaron Rodgers could be ‘best thing’ for Zach Wilson, per Jets’ Sack Exchange legend

Jim Cerny ·

New England Patriots, Bill belichick, Aaron Rodgers

Bill Belichick drops truth bomb on Aaron Rodgers-Patriots trade rumors

Andrew Meyers ·

New York Jets, Mekhi Becton, Aaron Rodgers

Mekhi Becton’s latest comeback effort will get Jets, Aaron Rodgers absolutely hyped

Jimmy Wright ·

“Tom Brady did the same thing when he left New England and went to Tampa Bay,” explained Lyons, who's currently a Jets radio analyst. “The whole building was energized. The fans were energized. The players were energized. He was able to bring in players that wanted the opportunity to play with him … Tom Brady went down there to Tampa Bay and created a whole new environment, a whole new mindset. And what did he do his first year down there? They won the Super Bowl.

“And I think Aaron has that same type of leadership, and that's what he's done to the Jets organization.”

Of course, the real test will come when the regular season opens Sept. 11 against the Buffalo Bills. The Jets must change their narrative by winning games and making the playoffs, and, hopefully, competing for a championship.

As Lyons said, that's why Rodgers was brought to New York.