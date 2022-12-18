By Jim Cerny · 2 min read

If Zach Wilson has learned anything this season with the New York Jets, it’s not to expect anything. So, it is with his status as the Jets starting quarterback against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

Benched after a brutal Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, Wilson was back under center Sunday stepping in for the injured Mike White against the Detroit Lions. After an inconsistent performance in the 20-17 loss, Wilson wasn’t about to speculate if he’d be the starter again in Week 16.

“That’s not up to me,” Wilson said. “For me, it comes back to how can I watch this film, how can I improve and can I keep putting our offense in the best situation to win. I didn’t do that today.”

"Gotta be better" Zach Wilson assesses his play today: pic.twitter.com/Q5nrRgoIIj — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 18, 2022

After being inactive the past three weeks, Wilson completed 18 of 35 passes for 315 yards. He threw a pair of touchdowns, including a 40-yarder, to tight end C.J. Uzomah, and was intercepted once. That pick to begin the second half set the Lions up with a field goal that gave them a 13-10 lead.

“Going out there, throwing a bad interception, I gave up three points, I put our defense in a bad situation there,” Wilson explained. “You see how those three points came back to bite us in the end. I’ve got to take care of the ball.”

Zach Wilson takes responsibility this time

Zach Wilson on his interception: “Bad decision … forced it.” Says he didn’t do enough to put his team in position to win. Accountability this time. #jetspic.twitter.com/51rW1s85Zy — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 18, 2022

The postgame accountability by the 23-year-old was in stark contrast to his lack thereof four weeks ago in his previous start. Wilson shouldered the blame despite making several big plays.

Wilson connected with Jeff Smith on a 50-yard completion in the first half. Twice he and Garrett Wilson hooked up on 33-yard completions, including one in the fourth quarter that set up a go-ahead touchdown that gave New York a 17-13 lead. He even completed four passes for 51 yards to Elijah Moore, who’s complained about a lack of chemistry with the quarterback this season.

Zach Wilson makes a huge throw with one second left! 📺: #DETvsNYJ on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/nW0d7KOLXRpic.twitter.com/ThvL0PQBGV — NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022

“We had some explosives, but we’ve got to put drives together,” Wilson said.

Wilson did get the Jets into field-goal range on the final drive with several off-script completions. But the reliable Greg Zuerlein missed from 58 yards at the final gun.

Zach Wilson receives praise for his performance against Lions

Garrett Wilson praised Zach, saying “that boy battled” and showed “perseverance.”

Robert Saleh did not commit to naming a QB for Thursday night's game: pic.twitter.com/psCcm31vC6 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 18, 2022

Coach Robert Saleh said Wilson “played well” and “finished strong.” But Saleh would not commit to Wilson starting against the Jaguars even though White is sidelined with fractured ribs.

The Jets (7-7) are 5-3 when Wilson starts. Saleh said they need to “win out” in their final three games in order to make the playoffs.