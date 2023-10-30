The New York Jets are desperate for help on their injury-depleted offensive line. But coach Robert Saleh doesn’t envision help to arrive from the NFL trade deadline.

The Jets are down five offensive lineman, including their top three centers. Connor McGovern and Wes Schweitzer are the latest casualties, each lineman injured in the Jets’ 13-10 overtime win against the New York Giants on Sunday. McGovern sustained a dislocated kneecap and Schweitzer has a calf injury. Each was placed on IR and will miss at least four weeks.

Coach Saleh confirms that DT Al Woods will miss the remainder of the season. C Connor McGovern and OL Wes Schweitzer will be placed on IR, but have a chance to return this season. pic.twitter.com/tl6oylsf0o — New York Jets (Thomas Morstead Fan Account) (@nyjets) October 30, 2023

They join tackle Duane Brown, guard/tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker and center/guard Joe Tippmann among New York’s injured offensive linemen.

Saleh believes finding linemen on the trade market will be extremely difficult.

“You’d like reinforcements, but no one is trading offensive linemen,” Saleh explained Monday.

The coach added that quality linemen are “scarce” in the NFL and no team is looking to give any up.

The Jets turned to Xavier Newman against the Giants and the lineman recently signed off the practice squad played half the game at center, a position he’s never played before in the NFL. Saleh confirmed that Newman is in the running to start next Monday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Right now, we have who we have,” Saleh said. “’X’ is definitely going to be an option.”

Robert Saleh was asked if they see Xavier Newman as an option at center moving forward: "Right now we have who we have. X is definitely going to be an option" pic.twitter.com/grbpFjdc1X — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 30, 2023

Newman had a terrible 13.4 pass blocking grade against the Giants, per Pro Football Focus. Not surprisingly with all the injuries, quarterback Zach Wilson was pressured 21 times Sunday and sacked four times.

Saleh said the Jets would know later this week if Tippmann can return for the Chargers game. The rookie second-round pick was inactive in Week 8 because of a quad injury. He could start at center, where he starred in college, after starting at guard for four games with New York.

The coach isn’t sure if Brown will practice this week. The veteran tackle started the first two games at left tackle before landing on IR with a hip injury. Vera-Tucker is out for the season with an Achilles injury.

Not the way we wanted to see his season end. Wishing our guy Al well in his recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3QZhZK68D3 — New York Jets (Thomas Morstead Fan Account) (@nyjets) October 30, 2023

The Jets also lost defensive tackle Al Woods to a season-ending torn Achilles in the win against the Giants.

All things considered, it was fairly remarkable the Jets rallied with 24 seconds left to tie the Giants and then win on a Greg Zuerlein field goal in overtime.