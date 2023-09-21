The New York Jets are coming off a brutal 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington last Sunday. A strong bounce-back performance is what Sauce Gardner and the Jets are looking for when they host Mac Jones and the New England Patriots this coming Sunday. Speaking of the defensive back, Gardner shared his thoughts about New England's offense, which he doesn't view as something special.

“They don’t really have a complex offense,” Gardner described New England's attack (h/t Jets Videos). “It’s pretty simple for the quarterback to get. The gap scheme, everything is really simple. But they excel at it.”

Sauce Gardner still clearly respects what the Patriots are capable of doing on offense even though New England is winless heading into Week 3.

“What they try to do is get other people to mess up and make mistakes. They just do everything right.”

The Jets flexed their muscles on defense in Week 1's thrilling 22-16 overtime victory over Josh Allen and the Bills. It was their stop unit that kept them competitive for the most part of that contest amid the devastating injury suffered by quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It was a different story for New York versus the Cowboys, as the Jets allowed 382 total yards and forced zero turnovers while letting Dallas convert half of its third-down opportunities.

The Patriots figure to be an easier assignment for New York's defense. New England has scored only 37 points after two weeks of the regular season, with Jones yet to find his rhythm under center. Then again, the Patriots have won all of their last 14 meetings versus the Jets.