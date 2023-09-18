Sauce Gardner and the New York Jets did not have a fun Sunday afternoon. The Jets were throttled by a score of 30-10 by the Dallas Cowboys, and Gardner and his defensive backfield teammates were consistently eviscerated by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas receivers.

After the game, Jets fans were understandably expressing their frustration with the team on X, formerly known as Twitter, and it was uncovered that Gardner had apparently deleted his account on the platform following the contest, per Dov Kleiman.

Update: #Jets CB Sauce Gardner got into it with fans on Twitter and has shut down his account. It says his "doesn't exist" anymore.https://t.co/3RpapsCof5 pic.twitter.com/2Db157p4jV — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 18, 2023

It was an altogether disappointing effort for the Jets following last week's thrilling victory against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. Although the team lost newly-signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers on their fourth offensive play of the game, the defense was largely phenomenal against Buffalo, forcing Josh Allen into three interceptions en route to the victory.

Stepping in for Rodgers at quarterback was Zach Wilson, who struggled during his starts in 2021 before being benched altogether in 2022. Wilson certainly wasn't great against Dallas on Sunday, but it was a shock to the senses to see just how listless the Jets' defense looked trying to stop the Cowboys when compared to their dominant a week ago.

Perhaps Gardner's exit from X will allow him to clear his mind and ignore the haters, who were out in full force after the game. The Jets will have a chance to get back in the win column when they host the New England Patriots on September 24 from MetLife Stadium. That game is slated to begin at 1:00 PM ET.