The New York Jets just can't catch a break from injuries. After a number of their players have been ruled out of their Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to various health setbacks, cornerback Sauce Gardner is now also joining them on the sidelines.

In the latest injury report the Jets released on Saturday, Gardner has been listed as out due to concussion. It came as a bit of a shock since Gardner was initially only considered questionable due to illness, even missing Friday's practice because of it. Apparently, what the 23-year-old has been feeling is concussion symptoms.

Robert Saleh previously said that he expected Gardner to play, but that was before he was placed on the injury report.

It's certainly a massive blow to the Jets, especially since cornerbacks DJ Reed, Justin Hardee and Brandin Echols have been ruled out earlier due to their own injuries. Reed, like Gardner, is also dealing with concussion.

The injuries couldn't have come at the worst possible time for New York. They are facing an Eagles team that has yet to lose a game. Not to mention that Jalen Hurts has plenty of weapons in Philly like DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown who are already hard to stop, and what more if their opponents are without the key members of their defense.

Sure enough, the Jets are in huge trouble if they are unable to find replacements who will step up in place of Sauce Gardner and their other injured quarterbacks. It's up to Saleh on how he'll navigate the task at hand, but if he can't, the Eagles could end up blowing out the New York franchise.