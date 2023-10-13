Sauce Gardner was not at practice Friday ahead of the New York Jets Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The All-Pro cornerback’s availability for the important contest Sunday is unknown.

Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Sauce is ill but that should be fine, via Zack Blatt of The Athletic.

‘Sauce Gardner (illness) isn’t practicing today. Saleh said he should be fine.'

If Gardner is unable to play, it’d be a major problem for the Jets. The 22-year-old was an All-Pro and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year last season and has started 22 consecutive games for New York.

In addition, the Jets are unsure if D.J. Reed will be able to play against the Eagles. The 26-year-old cornerback did not play last week in a 31-21 win at the Denver Broncos because of a concussion. Reed has participated in practice throughout this week.

“We’ll see what happens today,” Saleh said before practice Friday.

Bryce Hall filled in for Reed previously and sealed the victory by racing 39 yards for a touchdown after a fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter. However, Brandin Echols, another backup corner for the Jets, remains out with a hamstring injury.

Saleh confirmed that special teams ace and team captain Justin Hardee will not play this week because of a hamstring issue. That’s a big hit because Hardee is a Pro Bowl player and the heart and soul of New York’s special teams units.

On the other sideline Sunday, the Eagles could be without rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter and starting corner Darius Slay. Carter has an ankle injury and Slay has a knee issue. Neither practiced Friday.