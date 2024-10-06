The New York Jets defense has been putting together a good game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, but there was a chance that they'd have to continue without their top cornerback. Sauce Garnder was being evaluated for a head injury that occurred in the third quarter of the game.

Luckily for the Jets, Gardner was able to come back in the fourth quarter.

The Jets will have to try to contain Justin Jefferson, who is one of the best receivers in the game. They had been doing a solid job so far, and Gardner made a few plays against him. On the other hand, he's been called for a couple of penalties against Jefferson as well.

The hope was that Gardner would be able to come back sometime during the game, or if not, hopefully, the injury wasn't something that kept him out for an extended period of time. At the end of the third quarter, Gardner returned to the sidelines, but he didn't have his helmet.

Jets' defense keeping Vikings in check

The Vikings have been one of the most surprising teams so far this season, as they've started undefeated. Their defense has been one of the best in the league, but the offense has been clicking on all cylinders, too. Sam Darnold is playing some of the best football in his career, and his connection with Justin Jefferson has been huge as they've hit on a number of big plays already.

So far in their game against the Jets, the offense hasn't been able to get much going. Running back Aaron Jones was ruled out early in the game with an injury, which has hurt that part of their offense. The Jets have been able to contain the run while also limiting the Vikings' wide receivers to not making any big plays.