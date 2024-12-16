The New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars have struggled through disappointing seasons, but those two teams put on a stellar show that ended in New York's favor when cornerback Sauce Gardner intercepted a late Jacksonville fourth-quarter pass. The highly rated defensive back's first pick of the season allowed the Jets to escape Jacksonville with a 32-25 triumph.

The Jets had taken a late lead when Breece Hall culminated a 7-play, 70-yard drive by scoring on a 1-yard run up the middle. Mac Jones attempted to lead the Jaguars back in position to score the tying touchdown, but his deep pass to the sideline was stolen by Gardner and that allowed the Jets to secure their fourth victory of the season.

Jones had beaten the Jets in all 5 of his previous starts against them when he had been with the New England Patriots. He was able to secure a 22-17 lead for the Jaguars with slightly more than 4 minutes gone in the 4th quarter when he connected with Brian Thomas on a 19-yard TD pass.

However, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams on a 71-yard touchdown and the subsequent 2-point conversion. The Jaguars responded with a field goal that tied the score at 25-25, but Rodgers followed with the winning touchdowns drive.

Gardner, defense stands up for Jets

The touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to Adams was the 100th receiving score of his career. Rodgers completed 16 of 30 passes and threw for 289 yards with 3 scoring passes. Adams caught 9 of his 12 targets for 198 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Jets topped the 30-point mark for the first time this season.

Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich was thoroughly impressed with the performance of his two star offensive performers.

“Historic, magical,” Ulbrich said, per the Associated Press. “To get his 100th TD. … I feel honored to have seen it and to have been here for it. It was an amazing moment for those two guys. Obviously, a lot of ball between them and a lot of touchdowns. So, for them to get that was special.”

Jones had one of his most impressive games for the Jaguars. He completed 31 of 46 passes for 294 yards with 2 scores and 2 interceptions. Thomas caught 10 of his passes for 105 yards and caught both of his scoring throws.

The Jets ended a 4-game losing streak with the win. They will attempt to make it 2 victories in a row when they host the Rams in Week 16.