Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Finally, Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback of the New York Jets. After negotiations with the Green Bay Packers began, cooled off and heated back up, the two sides agreed to a trade that gave the Packers more draft picks and delivered one of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL to the Jets. The team, including star cornerback Sauce Gardner, is pumped up about it.

Gardner joined the NFL Network broadcast booth for the 2023 NFL Draft and talked about Rodgers and what he brings to New York. He revealed the initial message that the former MVP shared with him before making his way to New York.

“The first thing I did was text him,” Gardner said, explaining that he was at a barbershop when news of the Jets’ acquisition broke. “He just said, ‘Yeah, man it’s on,’ and he said he would see me soon. So, I’m looking forward to it.”

Gardner has been one of several Jets players trying to get Rodgers to New York. He knows that with a more legitimate quarterback, New York is in a good position to end its 12-year playoff drought. Even at the old age of 39 years old, Rodgers is very talented and will be surrounded by enough talent to possibly lead the Jets to an NFC East title.

At the 2023 NFL Draft, the Jets drafted someone to help Gardner build on the progress that New York’s defense made last season. They picked Iowa State edge Will McDonald IV with the 15th overall selection. It’s a move that perplexed fans and Jets media members but could pay dividends if McDonald can contribute to a great defensive unit.