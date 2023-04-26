Aaron Rodgers aced his introductory New York Jets press conference Wednesday. The future Hall of Fame quarterback looked comfortable facing a massive throng of reporters, calmly saying all the right things.

As first impressions go, Rodgers couldn’t have handled himself much better.

Considering he’s spent 18 seasons in the NFL spotlight as one of the game’s greatest quarterbacks, it shouldn’t be surprising that Rodgers appeared unfazed by the spectacle.

His calm, cool demeanor Wednesday stood out in a building where chaos seemingly ruled the day in the past.

That said, let’s examine some key takeaways from Aaron Rodgers’ introductory New York Jets press conference.

Aaron Rodgers was completely in control of proceedings

Rodgers was a poised veteran who controlled the narrative Wednesday. He deftly handled each question, providing some intriguing insight along the way. Quotable and personable without giving everything away.

In his cool California way, Rodgers casually greeted each reporter individually before his/her question. It was a polite and successfully disarming play by the superstar athlete.

He casually dropped some references to his “darkness retreat” as if that’s a typical activity for the masses. Though quirky, it came across as genuine and no big deal.

Perhaps the biggest thing is that after two seasons of Zach Wilson, and even three of Sam Darnold before him, the face of the Jets is now a mature, confident grown-up, if you will. It felt like a distinct changing of the guard at One Jets Drive.

Aaron Rodgers is driven to win another championship

Though he shrugged off a question about what winning a Super Bowl title with the Jets would do for his own personal legacy, it’s clear Rodgers is hungry for another championship. Not just hungry but energized by it.

A player who admitted he was close to retiring this offseason, Rodgers clearly wanted more than just a change of scenery to continue his career. He wants to win. And he believes the Jets are a legit contender.

“I’m an old guy so I want to be part of a team that can win it all and I believe that this is a place where we can get that done,” Rodgers said.

"It's gonna be an exciting journey, just to be a part of that is amazing. To be a part of getting this team back to where it deserves would be legendary. That's what I think what we all want to be about, is legendary things." – Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/icGXUQFpv3 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) April 26, 2023

Talk about music to Jets’ fans ears.

He also had the quote of the day, saying, “The Super Bowl III trophy looked a little lonely” when he walked into the Jets facility Wednesday.

Aaron Rodgers is ready to get to work

When asked when he might begin working with his new teammates, Rodgers quickly shot back, “I’ll be here tomorrow.”

That’s a mouthful for a player who wasn’t always participated in voluntary off-season workouts with the Packers. But Rodgers seems all in on getting to know his new teammates and is aware of how important he is to them, as a player and leader.

“There are a lot of reasons to be here,” Rodgers said, adding that he’s planning “fun events … team building.”

That’s the best version of Aaron Rodgers. And you better believe coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas were thrilled to hear him say this.

There shouldn’t be any tension between Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson

After the formal portion of the press conference, Rodgers met in a scrum with reporters. When asked about replacing Wilson as QB1, Rodgers used humor to diffuse any possible tension between the quarterbacks.

“He’s going to make my life hell in practice … and I’m going to make his life heaven off the field,” Rodgers joked, referencing a comment Wilson made at the end of last season about trying to hold on to his job as starting quarterback.

It was a well-played line. And if Rodgers is willing to mentor Wilson, with whom he’s had a friendly relationship the past two years, and Wilson can check his ego and be willing to learn from his boyhood idol, this could be an intriguing bonus to the trade. Perhaps learning from Rodgers can unlock the vast potential in Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

As Jets general manager Joe Douglas said Tuesday, “this is going to be a great thing for Zach.”

Jets’ fans may love Aaron Rodgers even more after this press conference

Listen, Jets fans are ga-ga over Rodgers. And they should be. It’s not every day your team lands a future Hall of Famer, who’s still got something left in the tank.

But Rodgers may have won over Jets’ fans even more after Wednesday’s presser.

He referenced watching VHS tapes of the Jets winning Super Bowl III as a kid. He called the Jets an “iconic franchise.” He said the Jets have “an incredible passionate fan base” and even mentioned legendary superfan Fireman Ed by name.

In fact, he brought up the Jets’ fan base several times unsolicited, even mentioning what an impression they made on him when they traveled en-masse to Lambeau Field last season for New York’s win against Green Bay.

Then there was his ultimate respect for New York Jets history.

"To me, 12 is Broadway Joe and I didn't even want to go down that path." Aaron Rodgers talks about switching from No. 12 to No. 8 with the Jets: pic.twitter.com/kgjwytkQBX — Jets Videos (@snyjets) April 26, 2023

And finally, this.

“Twelve years without Playoffs, Super Bowl wins since Super Bowl III — it’s been a long time,” Rodgers said. “The opportunity to be a part of something special here, it’s different.”

He’s not running from this enormous challenge. He’s embracing it. Just like a real New Yorker.