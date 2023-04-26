The Aaron Rodgers trade to the New York Jets has produced more buzz around the franchise than possibly ever before. Fan excitement has been uncontrollable since the future Hall of Famer announced his intent to play in the Meadowlands. That energy has unquestionably spilled into the team’s locker room. And maybe even a dose of overconfidence with it.

Star cornerback and last season’s NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner told Kevin Clark of The Ringer that with the addition of Rodgers and other talents, the road to the playoffs will be “easy” in 2023-24. The blunt prediction caught many people off guard. Providing rivals with bulletin board material as well as tempting the football gods is always a risky maneuver. Gardner, however, clarified what he meant.

“Easier*. Nothing is easy,” the 22-year-old out of Cincinnati Tweeted. That is certainly better for the optics. Regardless of the comment, it would be odd if the Jets did not believe in their ability to make the postseason and even contend for a Super Bowl given their roster. They won five games with Zack Wilson under center (seven overall), the quarterback with the lowest passer rating in the NFL last season.

Aaron Rodgers very recently won back-to-back MVPs and consistently led the Green Bay Packers to the playoffs. The expectations are naturally going to be high. Still, it might be more prudent to stay humble in public. Especially when talking about the most snake-bitten franchise in the modern NFL.



Though, maybe winning and boldness can quickly become the new identity of this team. Making the postseason may not be easy, but that is now the bare minimum expected for Rodgers, Gardner and the entire Gang Green.

The fans won’t expect any less. Neither will Sauce Gardner by the sound of it.