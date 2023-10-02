Sauce Gardner and the New York Jets, despite the star cornerback's pregame proclamations, entered their Sunday night tussle against the Kansas City Chiefs as heavy underdogs, with the Chiefs being 8.5-point road favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. But the Jets, during crunch time, appeared to have a golden chance to win the game, down by just three points late in the fourth quarter, after Michael Carter II intercepted a downfield 3rd and 20 pass from Patrick Mahomes.

However, Gardner was called for a holding penalty, giving the Chiefs back the ball with a five-yard mulligan and an automatic first down. This virtually sealed the game in favor of the Chiefs, as Mahomes and company were able to fashion a few first downs, burning the clock and handing the Jets their third loss of the season.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Sauce Gardner was still in disbelief towards the referee's decision to throw out a flag for a play, even using a simile that would hit hard for individuals who love playing pickup basketball.

“Me personally, that's like when you play basketball, one on one, and you go up to lay the ball up and you wait to see you miss, then you say ‘foul'. I can't believe that,” the Jets cornerback said, per SNY via ClutchPoints Twitter. “That was just crazy because I don't even think they threw a ball my way, at me, first three quarters.”

Sauce Gardner didn’t say much when asked about late-game flag.pic.twitter.com/e9bNIMnCB8 https://t.co/G9o1Go5l4f — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 2, 2023

Gardner then elaborated further on his point, finding it a bit funny that as soon as the Chiefs began throwing his way and failed to complete a pass, they were bailed out by the officiating.

“Then they started throwing checkdowns and then the shot that they tried to take [against me] has not gone [according to plan], then they finally get bailed out by that? Fourth quarter, crunch time? I mean, that's… I don't know what to say,” Gardner added.

Fate simply has not been kind towards the Jets, which is a shame because they gave the Chiefs an hour's worth of hell. Hopefully for Sauce Gardner, they bring a similar level of intensity when they take on the Denver Broncos in Week 5 and that the officiating winds blow in their favor.