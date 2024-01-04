Stephen A. Smith believes Aaron Rodgers was in the wrong for his comments towards Jimmy Kimmel.

The New York Jets struggled to stay afloat during the 2023-24 NFL season without Aaron Rodgers in the lineup. Rodgers' Achilles injury caused him to miss the rest of the year. The QB has made headlines off the field with his Jeffrey Epstein list take on Jimmy Kimmel, which Stephen A. Smith disapproved of.

Stephen A. Smith took exception to Jets QB Aaron Rodgers' comments on Epstein's anticipated list release

An alleged list of Jeffrey Epstein's associates and victims involved in his sexual misconduct saga is rumored to be released. Aaron Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show and said Jimmy Kimmel is someone who should worried about the list's reveal.

Jimmy Kimmel clapped back and threatened to sue Rodgers for his comments. Moreover, Stephen A. Smith disagreed with Rodgers' airing of the statement and had this to say on his show:

“Aaron Rodgers, who I know and I love and think is a good dude, [should apologize]. That's just not something you should have done, plain and simple,” Smith said, per the Stephen A. Smith Show.

Epstein's charges were serious offenses. Therefore, it makes sense that Kimmel and Smith are not taking Rodgers' comments lightly. Surely, the Jets QB did not intend to tarnish Kimmel's name. Pat McAfee understands the gravity of what Rodgers said, but he believes the QB was just talking smack.

Rodgers is a recurring guest of Pat McAfee's show, but he will likely be more careful with what he says in the future. In the meantime, the veteran QB will root his team from the sidelines in their final matchup of the 23-24 season.