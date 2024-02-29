Thomas Morstead may be a free agent, but that doesn’t mean he is no longer invested in the New York Jets.
The veteran punter fired back at former Jets teammate Mecole Hardman with a hard-hitting social media post on Wednesday after the wide receiver trashed New York and its coaching staff recently.
Hardman took jabs at Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, among others, for not using him enough in 2023, when interviewed on The Pivot Podcast. He also let the Jets have it over his being passed over as a kick returner when they opted to go with rookie Xavier Gipson in that role.
“Be careful getting information from disgruntled former employees,” Morstead tweeted about the bitter Hardman. “Getting beaten out by a rookie after being guaranteed millions of dollars is tough to deal with. You have to earn it every year.”
Hardman signed with the Jets as a free agent last March for one year and $4 million. Then he was an afterthought once the season began. He played only 23 offensive snaps in four games and had one reception for six yards. He was traded ahead of Week 7 to the Kansas City Chiefs, his former team. Hardman not only went on to win his third championship, but he caught the winning touchdown in overtime in Super Bowl LVIII.
Hardman and Morstead are both free agents. But while Hardman is taking shots at his former team, Morstead is looking to stay in New York. In fact, the Jets are hoping to re-sign Morstead and veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein since each thrived in New York this past season.
In a twist, the Jets could have interest in another Chiefs receiver this offseason now that Marquez Valdez-Scantling is being released.