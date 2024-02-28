The New York Jets are looking to upgrade at the wide receiver position this offseason. So, a certain transaction by the Kanas City Chiefs on Wednesday should have caught New York’s attention.
The Chiefs released two-time Super Bowl champion Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who was due a $12 million salary cap hit next season. The 29-year-old is coming off a down season, when he had only 21 catches and one touchdown. But Valdes-Scantling stepped up in the postseason with eight receptions, including three and a TD in Kansas City’s 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling is being released by the @Chiefs.
This crazy catch iced the AFC Championship game, sending Kansas City to Super Bowl LVIII! pic.twitter.com/tynq1kNhMu
— NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 28, 2024
Why Marquez Valdes-Scantling is excellent free agent fit for Jets
Valdes-Scantling should be of interest to the Jets for several reasons, along with being a Super Bowl champ. First, he can spread the field with his speed, opening things up for New York’s stud receiver Garrett Wilson. Valdez-Scantling has averaged 17.0 yards per reception in six NFL seasons and has 16 TD catches.
Second, he’s a much cheaper option in free agency than top-tier targets like Mike Evans and Calvin Ridley. That would allow the Jets the financial breadth to pursue another receiver, like Travis Boyd or Josh Reynolds. It’s imperative the Jets fill multiple holes behind Wilson at wide receiver, as opposed to adding another star. The Jets also have a myriad of other issues to address on offense, notably their line.
Finally, Valdes-Scantling played four seasons with the Green Bay Packers and was a teammate with Aaron Rodgers. That familiarity doesn’t guarantee success – just see how Randall Cobb failed last season in New York – but having a connection to Rodgers is a plus.
Valdes-Scantling’s best season was with Green Bay in 2020 when he caught six TD passes and averaged a whopping 20.2 yards on 33 receptions.
Aaron Rodgers is on a mission. 45-yard TD to Marquez Valdes-Scantling with time running out in the first-half. That's two TD passes in a span of 24 seconds for Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/vrE7ajMXWq
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2020
There are holes in the 6-foot-4, 206-pound receiver’s game. His drop rate was 12.5 percent in 2023 and an unacceptable 17.5 percent in 2020. That said, he didn’t have a single drop on 49 targets with the Packers in 2021.
He can be a bit maddening with his inconsistency. But if the Jets seek multiple receivers, Valdes-Scantling should be on their short list of options this offseason.
A day after Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman trashed the Jets and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for his brief, failed tenure in New York, they have a shot at another former Chiefs wideout. They must be hoping Hardman hasn't gotten in Valdez-Scantiling's ear about the Jets or else all bets could be off about his availability to play for them.