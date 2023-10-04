New York Jets fans aren't happy with Tiki Barber working in the broadcast booth for their Week 5 clash against the Denver Broncos.

Tiki Barber will call the game together with Andrew Catalon and former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Barber's inclusion doesn't sit well with Jets fans. He created a backlash after he made a false report involving Jets head coach Robert Saleh in August, per The Spun's Tzvi Machlin.

Barber reported Robert Saleh's absence and HBO's “Hard Knocks” were the reasons for cancelation of the joint practice between the Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Robert Saleh cleared the air and said the real reason was player safety. To Tiki Barber's credit, he apologized for making an incorrect speculation.

Despite Barber's apology, Jets fans have taken shots at the former New York Giants running back for reporting false information. Some of these fans have threatened to mute the broadast of the Broncos game rather than listen to Tiki Barber's live game takes. It seems Barber's presence in the broadcast booth will have negative repercussions on ratings in the New York Metropolitan area.

I might just fly to Colorado and buy a ticket for the game to not listen to Tiki Barber https://t.co/6LOItoQFfl — NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) October 3, 2023

Yup game is on mute and I’ll listen to @espnbob on the radio https://t.co/sxAahLP0Ep — J. Gray (@JGrayJets) October 3, 2023

Putting Tiki Barber on call for a Jets game is cruel and unusual punishment. https://t.co/LgvfaPp4uf — Arby’s Smokehouse Brisket (@BrennanSouhrada) October 3, 2023

However, these Jets fans should see Tiki Barber in a different light. He defended beleaguered Jets quarterback Zach Wilson after their 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 3. He also stood up to Jets radio talk show host Joe Benigno the following day. Barber denied Benigno's accusation he's a Jets hater. The former even unleashed an NSFW tirade and walked out of the broadcast booth to regain his bearings.

Here's hoping Tiki Barber gets favorable feedback for calling the Jets' game against the Broncos.