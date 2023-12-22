Jets will start Trevor Siemian at quarterback while Zach Wilson recovers from a concussion.

After being eliminated from the playoffs, the New York Jets aim to end the season on a high note by stealing some wins away from their opponents. Unfortunately, the ongoing quarterback problems have gotten worse after Zach Wilson suffered a concussion. As a result, he won't be playing against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Instead, New York will start Trevor Siemian at quarterback, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Aaron Rodgers will not be listed as the backup quarterback.

“Jets QB Zach Wilson (concussion) is out for Sunday, and coach Robert Saleh said Aaron Rodgers will not be the third QB. Trevor Siemian and Brett Rypien are the team's QBs.”

It's been a rocky season for this Jets franchise who had high hopes to begin the season. Had Aaron Rodgers not fallen to a season-ending injury in Week 1, perhaps New York would be in the running in the AFC East. Instead, the quarterback position has held this team back once again.

With that said, hopefully Zach Wilson recovers from his concussion sooner, rather than later. It'd be nice to see him close out the final two games of the season. If he plays well like he did against the Houston Texans. If so, then the young quarterback could build momentum heading into the offseason.

As for Trevor Siemian, this will be his first start of the 2023 season. He's filled in as a backup twice for the Jets. So it'll be interesting to see how he plays as the starter against the Commanders on Christmas Eve.