Jets once again find themselves in need of a QB in Week 16.

Zach Wilson remains in concussion protocol, but the quarterback still could start Sunday when the New York Jets host the Washington Commanders.

“We’ll see,” coach Robert Saleh answered Wednesday when asked if Wilson is out this week. “Everything has improved, so I’m not closing the door on that yet.”

Wilson was knocked out of the Jets' miserable 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins last week in the second quarter. Originally it was reported Wilson was dehydrated, then changed to being evaluated with a head injury. Eventually, Wilson was ruled out with a concussion.

Reportedly, Wilson was not upfront with the Jets about his concussion symptoms, wanting to remain in the game.

“Credit to Zach, he will fight,” Saleh said. “That’s one thing I will say about that young man, he’s always gotten up there no matter how many hits he’s taken, how many times he’s running for his life. He’s always come back to the huddle and he’s fought.

“But at the same time, thank goodness it was spotted up top (by concussion spotters) and we were able to get him the care he needs.”

The 24-year-old has had a rollercoaster season, especially the past month. He was benched in favor of journeyman Tim Boyle for two games. Wilson then returned to the starter’s role after reportedly being “hesitant” to do so against the Houston Texans in Week 14. Wilson played and won AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, throwing for 301 yards and two touchdowns in that 30-6 victory.

in Week 15, Wilson was pressured on 80 percent of his dropbacks, sacked four times and completed 4 of 11 passes before leaving the game.

If Wilson can’t play, veteran Trevor Siemian, who finished the Dolphins game and threw two picks, will start against the Commanders.