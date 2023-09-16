Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys after Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles surgery Wednesday.

For obvious reasons, Wilson’s return to the starting role with the Jets is their biggest storyline heading into the Cowboys game. But he’s not the only Jets quarterback moving up the depth chart.

Tim Boyle was activated off the practice squad Saturday and, as expected, will back up Wilson on Sunday.

Jets roster moves: – Signed QB Tim Boyle to active roster.

– Released WR Irv Charles from active roster.

– Signed K Austin Seibert to practice squad.

– Elevated K Austin Siebert and LB Sam Eguaveon for tomorrow’s game. 📰 https://t.co/VvyfQD0ms6 — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 16, 2023

The 28-year-old is familiar with the Jets offense. Not only has he been with them since OTAs, but Boyle played for Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett when Hackett was OC for the Green Bay Packers from 2019-20. He was also teammates with Rodgers those two seasons.

Boyle was a backup with the Chicago Bears last season and started three games for the Detroit Lions in 2021. He is seen as Wilson’s backup and not a competitor for the starting job in Rodgers’ absence.

“This is Zach’s team,” coach Robert Saleh said this week. “We’re rolling with Zach.”

Wilson has much to prove filling in for Rodgers. The 24-year-old did help New York rally for a 22-16 overtime win in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills after Rodgers was injured Monday night. But he was largely ineffective as a starter in 2020-21 after being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft. Last season, he was benched twice.

In fact, Wilson’s struggles were the main reason why the Jets moved heaven and earth to acquire Rodgers this past offseason.

Saleh said earlier in the week that the Jets will look to acquire a third quarterback. That could affect Boyle’s spot on the depth chart moving forward. But he’ll definitely be in uniform against the Cowboys.