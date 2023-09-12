If Aaron Rodgers is out for the season or even for an extended time, the New York Jets must regroup quickly and acquire another quarterback, preferably a veteran.

Of course, there’s no replacing a future Hall of Famer like Rodgers. But the Jets are not going to punt on the season, especially since their defense is elite and there are still some serious playmakers on offense.

Peyton and Eli react to Aaron Rodgers' apparent injury. pic.twitter.com/sykQOyKjpk — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

The immediate answer, as it was Monday when Rodgers was knocked out of the game against the Buffalo Bills on New York’s fourth offensive play, is to insert Zach Wilson at quarterback. The problem with Wilson as the long-term answer is that he was benched twice last season as the starter and has been a major disappointment since being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson did lead a massive comeback against the Bills, running a stripped down version of the Jets offense. The QB behind him is journeyman Tim Boyle.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

So, barring an unforeseen trade or convincing Tom Brady to come out of retirement, the Jets need to sign a veteran free agent.

Let’s examine the free agent quarterbacks the Jets need to target after the Rodgers injury.

This won’t be a popular choice, but Joe Flacco has familiarity with the Jets and a good relationship with Zach Wilson after playing for New York the past two seasons. It’s hard to imagine that Flacco would challenge Wilson enough for playing time, but he would be a respected veteran with a Super Bowl championship in the QB room.

The 38-year-old played five games and started four for the Jets in 2022. He had five touchdowns, three interceptions and completed 57.6 percent of his passes. He also led a magical comeback to help defeat the Cleveland Browns on the road in Week 2.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Matt Ryan just started his post-playing career as an analyst on CBS. So, it’s unlikely he’s an option for the Jets. But it’s worth a call to see if the 38-year-old is in shape and interested.

He completed 67 percent of his passes and threw for more than 3,000 yards in 12 starts for the Indianapolis Colts last season. Smart, efficient, and capable of making the big play, the four-time Pro-Bowl QB could be at least an adequate backup at this stage.

It’s been a wild up-and-down seven seasons for Carson Wentz in the NFL. But he’s the best available option for the Jets. And he’d be super motivated with this opportunity, facing an abrupt end to his career at the age of 30.

It wasn’t pretty for Wentz with the Washington Commanders last season — 2-5 in seven starts, 11 TDs, nine INT. But two seasons ago, he threw 27 touchdowns and was picked seven times when he started 17 games for the Indianapolis Colts. It was third time Wentz threw for 27 TDs in a season.

He’s the first call the Jets should make.