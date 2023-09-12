The New York Jets knew their 2023 NFL season opener would be an emotional one against the Buffalo Bills. But no one could’ve predicted they’d rally for a 22-16 overtime win after losing Aaron Rodgers to a likely season-ending Achilles injury in the first quarter.

The thrilling win, on 9/11 against a division rival in front of a national TV audience, will be remembered most for the fact that the future Hall of Fame quarterback was injured during the first series of his Jets regular-season debut.

"I have so much love for (Aaron Rodgers) so my heart goes out to him." – Zach Wilson pic.twitter.com/dj5VgcwHZP — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) September 12, 2023

So, as improbable as the victory was, there’s a certain pall hanging over them now that Rodgers is likely finished for the season, four plays into his Jets career.

That said, it was New York’s first primetime win in nine tries since Week 1 of the 2018 season. And that they rallied from 13-3 down at halftime and then won when undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson ran back a punt in OT for the winning score is something straight out of Hollywood.

That said, let’s examine the Jets stock up, down from their Week 1 win against the Bills.

Jets stock up

Xavier Gipson, KR/PR

In his NFL debut, Xavier Gipson juked, jived and sprinted his way to a 65-yard game-winning touchdown on a punt return in overtime. Quarterback Zach Wilson said postgame he “knew” Gipson would break one this season.

“I just didn’t know he’d do it tonight,” Wilson added.

THE ROOKIE DID IT! THE ROOKIE DID IT!@Gipson22X TAKES THE PUNT BACK AND WE WIN THE FOOTBALL GAME.#BUFvsNYJ on ESPN pic.twitter.com/VxK1q6W802 — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 12, 2023

Gipson also averaged 23 yards on two kickoff returns. Not bad for a 5-foot-8 undrafted rookie.

Jordan Whitehead, S

Jordan Whitehead intercepted Bills QB Josh Allen three times, tying the Jets record. The 26-year-old never had more than two in a season, much less one game.

He had a perfect read on an Allen bomb intended for Stefon Diggs that he picked off at the Jets goal line early in the fourth quarter. Then two drives later, Whitehead intercepted Allen a third time, setting up the Jets' offense to drive for the tying touchdown.

Breece Hall, RB

In his first game since sustaining a torn ACL in Week 8 last season, Breece Hall showed he still is explosive. He rushed for an NFL career-high 127 yards on 10 carries. His first touch went for a 26-yard gain. His next was an 83-yard run, where he ran out of steam short of the end zone.

Hall also had an excellent burst on a 20-yard pass reception.

Quincy Williams, LB

Williams was making plays all over the field Monday. He finished with 10 tackles (nine solo), including one for a loss. Quinnen’s older brother also made a beautiful deflection in pass overage downfield near the Jets goal line late in the first half.

Quinnen Williams, DT

The All-Pro looked the part Monday, an absolute force against the pass and run, spearheading an outstanding second-half performance by the Jets defense. Though he didn’t have any of New York’s five sacks, Quinnen Williams pressured Allen consistently and hit him on Whitehead’s interception at the goal line.

Williams had five tackles (two solo) but numbers don’t do justice to the impact he made.

Garrett Wilson, WR

Garrett Wilson only averaged 6.8 yards on five receptions, but he had an incredible touchdown catch that tied the game 13-13 in the fourth quarter. He also had a pair of clutch receptions on third-down conversions.

Zach Wilson, QB

Zach Wilson was thrown into a difficult situation but managed to help lead the Jets back from a 10-point deficit to win this game against an elite opponent. He deserves credit for that, even if offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett dialed things back after Wilson replaced Rodgers.

The 24-year-old showed poise and made several clutch throws, completing 14-of-21 passes for 140 yards. He had the TD pass to Garrett Wilson, a pair of 20-plus-yard strikes to Allen Lazard and several big third-down conversions. He also picked up a first down on a 4th-and-1 sneak that got the Jets closer to field goal range late in the fourth quarter.

Wilson did throw a terrible pick in the second quarter, so all was not perfect. But all things considered, he did a good job Monday.

Jets stock down

Aaron Rodgers, QB

There’s no way to sugarcoat this. Likely losing Aaron Rodgers for the season is devastating for the Jets. His stock couldn’t be any more down, lasting four plays in his debut after all the hype and expectations that followed him into this season.

Sauce Gardner, CB

This was probably CJ Gardner’s toughest game in the NFL. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year was beaten time and again by Diggs and missed a pair of tackles on the elusive receiver, as well.

The good news for the Jets is that the rest of their defense picked him up, especially with a stout second half.

Duane Brown, T

OK, this might be a touch unfair because the veteran left tackle did some good things in the run game and protecting Wilson. But Duane Brown was beaten by Leonard Floyd on the sack of Rodgers, the one play that mattered most Monday and probably this season for New York.