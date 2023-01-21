The New York Jets have a tough decision to make regarding quarterback Zach Wilson. And the offseason drama is just beginning to unfold ahead of the new league year.

Reports emerged that there would be a “mutiny” if the Jets made Wilson the starting quarterback in 2023. These reports stemmed from alleged missed meetings and a poor attitude.

However, it doesn’t seem these reports are entirely accurate. Former NFL punter Pat McAfee tweeted that he heard Wilson was never late to any meetings. These claims were backed up by NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“The on-field product was not what anyone wanted. But Zach Wilson worked insanely hard, was on time and did what was necessary to prepare,” Rapoport tweeted on Friday.

The 23-year-old BYU product had an abysmal season for the Jets in 2022. In nine games, Wilson threw for 1688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions as the Jets stumbled to a 7-10 finish.

The Jets selected Wilson with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. New York hoped that the BYU product, paired with Robert Salah and then-offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, would turn the team around.

Instead, Wilson struggled, and LaFleur was fired this offseason. Salah, entering his third year as head coach, may need to find another quarterback to build his offense around.

The Jets hold the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. New York could certainly go quarterback with the selection. However, there are other options at their disposal, especially on defense.

In any event, Wilson’s spot on the Jets roster will be a talking point for the next few months. Only time will tell if we’ve seen the last of the 23-year-old in a Jets uniform.