The New York Jets have a tough decision to make regarding quarterback Zach Wilson. And the offseason drama is just beginning to unfold ahead of the new league year.

Reports emerged that there would be a “mutiny” if the Jets made Wilson the starting quarterback in 2023. These reports stemmed from alleged missed meetings and a poor attitude.

However, it doesn’t seem these reports are entirely accurate. Former NFL punter Pat McAfee tweeted that he heard Wilson was never late to any meetings. These claims were backed up by NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“The on-field product was not what anyone wanted. But Zach Wilson worked insanely hard, was on time and did what was necessary to prepare,” Rapoport tweeted on Friday.

The 23-year-old BYU product had an abysmal season for the Jets in 2022. In nine games, Wilson threw for 1688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions as the Jets stumbled to a 7-10 finish.

The Jets selected Wilson with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. New York hoped that the BYU product, paired with Robert Salah and then-offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, would turn the team around.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Jets, Jets draft, Jets no. 13 pick, NFL Draft

3 early names Jets should consider with No. 13 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Jim Cerny ·

Zach Wilson, New York Jets

RUMOR: Why Jets would have a ‘mutiny’ if Zach Wilson is QB1 again

Reese Nasser ·

Joe Namath, Packers, Jets, Aaron Rodgers

Joe Namath drops eye-opening Aaron Rodgers-Jets hypothetical

Jim Cerny ·

Instead, Wilson struggled, and LaFleur was fired this offseason. Salah, entering his third year as head coach, may need to find another quarterback to build his offense around.

The Jets hold the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. New York could certainly go quarterback with the selection. However, there are other options at their disposal, especially on defense.

In any event, Wilson’s spot on the Jets roster will be a talking point for the next few months. Only time will tell if we’ve seen the last of the 23-year-old in a Jets uniform.