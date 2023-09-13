There’s no doubt the New York Jets' chances of playing in their first Super Bowl since 1969 took a massive hit Monday when Aaron Rodgers sustained a season-ending Achilles injury. As for breaking their 12-season playoff drought, well, that too is going to be more difficult.

Make no mistake, they remain a good team. The Jets proved that when they rallied for a 22-16 overtime win Monday against the Buffalo Bills after Rodgers was kayoed just four plays into the new season.

So, they still have talent, resolve and a confident swagger. But they no longer have Rodgers, the center of their universe and future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Coach Robert Saleh clearly is not hanging his head nor offering up a “woe is me” attitude.

“Aaron is an unbelievable piece to this whole thing, and we love him, but I think there’s 52 other guys in the locker room plus the 16 practice squad guys that believe we can do a helluva lot of good things here,” Saleh said Tuesday.

As they pivot to Zach Wilson, who was replaced by Rodgers after two miserable seasons as the starting QB, the road ahead appears more daunting. They will need to take pressure off Wilson with a strong running game led by Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook. And their defense needs to remain elite. There will be plenty of close games the rest of the way.

Assuming the team remains healthy, how much will their overall record be affected by Rodgers’ absence? It says here, not much.

We originally had New York finishing the 2023 NFL season with a 10-7 record. They’re 1-0 with Wilson leading the comeback win Monday. But is there a path to nine more wins as predicted?

Let’s entertain the folly of predicting each remaining game on the 2023 Jets schedule.

Week 2: Jets at Cowboys

This felt like a loss before the season started and most definitely feels that way now.

1-1

Week 3: Patriots at Jets

New York has lost 15 straight games against the Patriots, including two last season when they appeared to be the better team. Now’s the time for the streak to end because the Jets are even better this season.

2-1

Week 4: Chiefs at Jets

Patrick Mahomes vs. Zach Wilson doesn’t have the same ring to it as Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers. You know where we’re going with this.

2-2

Week 5: Jets at Broncos

Some bad blood between Denver coach Sean Payton and New York offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is an intriguing subplot here. But what once felt like a Jets blowout win on the road now could be a one-score final either way. But New York should win.

3-2

Week 6: Eagles at Jets

This never felt like it was going to be a win, even at home.

3-3

Week 8: Jets at Giants

The feeling here is that the Jets are better, but this one is going to be close. Who makes fewer mistakes? Wilson or Daniel Jones?

4-3

Week 9: Chargers at Jets

Thought the Jets would be humming on offense by this point with Rodgers, so originally saw this as a key home win in primetime. Now it feels like Justin Herbert will have too much of the upper hand.

4-4

Week 10: Jets at Raiders

New York heads west looking to stay above .500. They are the better team so will stick with them on the road, but it’ll be closer than it should be.

5-4

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Week 11: Jets at Bills

Revenge for Josh Allen and Co. Jets lose on the road.

5-5

Week 12: Dolphins at Jets

New York plays the first of three straight at home, this one on Black Friday. This should be a fun game, back and forth, with the Jets pulling out the W.

6-5

Week 13: Falcons at Jets

New York builds some momentum, win their second straight in another tight finish.

7-5

Week 14: Texans at Jets

Just when you thought they were on a roll, the team stubs their toe and falls at home to the Texans.

7-6

Week 15: Jets at Dolphins

And that two-game winning streak gets wiped out as Jets lose their second straight, falling in South Beach.

7-7

Week 16: Commanders at Jets

An early Christmas present awaits the Jets for their Christmas Eve game at MetLife Stadium: the Washington Commanders. New York doesn't fumble this gift away.

8-7

Week 17: Jets at Browns

Short week, late in the season, on the road. But they rise up and win a crucial game in Cleveland.

9-7

Week 18: Jets at Patriots

With a chance to sweep the Patriots, close out the regular season on a three-game winning streak and finish 10-7 on the season, New York stumbles badly in their personal house of horrors in Foxborough.

9-8