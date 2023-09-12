What a wild swing of emotions the New York Jets and their fans went through in their 2023 season-opening win against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

From the incredible pregame buildup to the ultimate downer of losing Aaron Rodgers for the season on their fourth offensive play, to undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson winning it in overtime with a 65-yard punt return for touchdown, Week 1 had just about everything for the Jets.

And to think there are still 16 games and 17 weeks remaining in the season.

Needless to say, there are a slew of overreactions to the Jets’ 22-16 win against the Bills. Here are the top three.

NY can still win Super Bowl without Aaron Rodgers

Let’s start with this. The Jets showed tremendous heart, guts and character by rallying past the reigning AFC East champs after Rodgers went down. It’s a credit to every single player on the roster, as well as coach Robert Saleh and his entire staff.

They also displayed quite a bit of skill. From Garrett Wilson’s unreal touchdown catch in the fourth quarter to Breece Hall’s explosive 83- and 26-yard runs to Jordan Whitehead’s three interceptions to Gipson’s game-winning 65-yard punt return. It’s obvious the Jets built an extremely talented roster in every facet of the game.

It's easy to get wrapped up in the afterglow of such a tremendous victory featuring so many positives and convince yourself that losing Rodgers for the season is bad but won’t stand in the way of a Super Bowl run.

Step back, take a breath and you understand that this was a playoff caliber team a year ago. Yet they finished 7-10 and didn’t make the postseason due largely to ineffective quarterback play. That’s the No. 1 reason the Jets moved heaven and earth to acquire Rodgers this offseason.

For all the intangibles he brings, Rodgers’ main job was to run the offense far more effectively than Zach Wilson can. Now, after two failed seasons as the Jets starter, Wilson is back under center.

Though he helped rally the Jets on Monday and has looked the part of an improved and more mature player under Rodgers’ guidance this summer, Wilson is not in the league of Rodgers. Neither is Carson Wentz nor any other QB the Jets may try to sign. Few are. Even at 39, ARod is special.

His loss is a massive one. The season is not over and making the playoffs is still a realistic goal (see below). Their Week 1 victory is evidence of how good the Jets still are.

But Super Bowl contenders? Even after all the good from their win against the Bills, it’s hard to imagine the Super Bowl is part of the Jets immediate future.

Jets won’t make the playoffs with Zach Wilson

Then there’s also the completely opposite overreaction.

The Jets season is sunk with Zach Wilson at quarterback.

Listen, it was going to be difficult for the Jets to earn a playoff berth in the competitive AFC even with Rodgers healthy. Their schedule is extremely difficult early on. Plus, Rodgers and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett each said last week that it’ll take time for the offense to come together and jell.

Again, that was with the future Hall of Famer playing quarterback, the most important position on the team.

Now Wilson is QB 1 again. After failing miserably in the role his first two seasons in the league, including a pair of benchings in 2022, Wilson will be asked to find a way to help the Jets end a 12-season playoff drought.

The 24-year-old passed his first test Monday. Entering the game under the worst of circumstances, Wilson appeared poised and made the simple plays called by Hackett look exactly that, simple. Keep in mind that wasn’t the case in 2021-22. So, baby steps forward.

Wilson bounced back from a terrible interception late in the second quarter to lead three scoring drives in the second half to put the Jets ahead 16-13. He had the TD pass to Garrett Wilson and converted several key third-down passes into first downs. He finished 14-21 for 140 yards.

No, it wasn’t exciting, and it certainly wasn’t Rodgers. So, it’s easy to see why Jets fans, still suffering from PTSD because of Wilson’s erratic play the past two seasons, are convinced the season is over.

But it’s not over. Neither is their shot at making the playoffs. This team is better than the 2022 version.

More importantly, Wilson is better. Not great. Better. And that should be good enough for him to cut down the mistakes, manage games better and make a few big plays with his arm and legs along the way.

If Rodgers remains in his ear, coaching him, pumping him up, showing him the love he craves, Wilson could be good enough at the QB position to help navigate a winning season. Admittedly, though, it’ll be a season where the Jets ultimately rise and fall on the shoulders of their elite defense.

As D.J. Reed said, Jets defense is historically great

It was a solid debut for the Jets defense Monday. They held the powerful Bills offense to 16 points — only three in the second half — and a 39 percent conversion rate on third down. They also sacked quarterback Josh Allen five times and forced him into four turnovers (three interceptions and one fumble). The Jets generated 13 points off those turnovers.

The defensive line pressured Allen all night. A big hit by Quinnen Williams on the Bills QB took place when Allen was picked at the Jets goal line by Whitehead in the third quarter. Williams didn’t record a sack but was a game wrecker all night.

His older brother Quincy Williams was in overdrive, finishing with 10 tackles (nine solo), one for a loss and a pass broken up at the goal line in the second quarter. D.J. Reed had 11 tackles. Quinton Jefferson had two sacks. Micheal Clemons forced a fumble which Quinnen Williams recovered. Jermaine Johnson had a sack and a separate tackle for loss.

They again look the part of being an elite NFL defense after finishing No. 4 in the league last season.

As far as being a “historical” defense like the 1985 Chicago Bears, as Reed predicted last week, let’s reserve judgement. They’re a really good defense, maybe could be No. 1 this season, and had a strong start in Week 1.

But there’s still a lot of season to play- and studs like Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Dak Prescott and Allen again ahead on the schedule.

Let’s not jump to conclusions yet as to how good the Jets defense is on a historical basis.