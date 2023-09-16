The New York Jets will head to the Lone Star State to take on the Dallas Cowboys in what should be an epic showdown! It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Jets-Cowboys prediction and pick.

Yes, the Jets are 1-0 thanks to an electrifying game-winning punt return for a touchdown in overtime, but let's be real; the sports world was turned upside down in devastating fashion last Monday night. Only four plays into his New York Jets career, QB Aaron Rodgers ruptured his Achilles tendon after getting hit outside the pocket. In a matter if moments, MetLife Stadium fell into a collective shock. While Rodgers' season is over before it even began, the show goes on.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys arguably may have put together the most impressive performance of last weekend by shutting out their arch-rivals in the New York Giants by a score of 40-0 on Sunday Night Football. It was as perfect of a start for the Cowboys as they could've had to begin the 2023 regular season. Can they continue their dominating momentum into this weekend?

Here are the Jets-Cowboys NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jets-Cowboys Odds

New York Jets: +8.5 (-105)

Dallas Cowboys: -8.5 (-115)

Over: 38.5 (-115)

Under: 38.5 (-105)

How to Watch Jets vs. Cowboys Week 2

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 4:25 ET/1:25 PT

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

Let's face it. The fact that Aaron Rodgers is expected to miss the entire 2023 regular season is a ginormous gut punch that cannot be overstated. Entering the year, the Jets had major Super Bowl aspirations and will now most likely be fighting for their lives to reach the AFC postseason field for the first time in more than a decade. Regardless, there is a plethora of talent that exists on this roster, but winning may be taking shape in a different form for the 2023 New York Jets.

Out Aaron Rodgers, and in comes former number-two overall pick in Zach Wilson. Without a doubt, Wilson's troublesome production was well documented in 2022 when he started nine games before ultimately being benched due to his poor play. Nearly a year later, and here we are again. Clearly, not a whole lot of people are giving Wilson much of a chance to succeed with Rodgers going down, but he'll have a chance to shut his haters up against America's team on Sunday afternoon. In order for the Jets to cover the +8.5 point spread as underdogs, they will need their backup QB to avoid turning the ball over while making some plays with the deep ball.

Above all else, this defense will be the main reason why the Jets go 2-0 and cover the spread at the same time. Believe it or not, but this defense is as fierce and nasty as they come and maybe a top-three defense in all of the NFL by the time the season concludes.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

What a statement! Despite the fact that jokes like to be made about the Cowboys and their inability to go on deep postseason runs over the years, Dallas appears to be doing anything in their power to reverse that narrative.

In their absolute demolishing of the Giants, the biggest thing that stood out was truly how dominant this defense was. By the end of the night, it was Dallas that abused New York for seven sacks on Daniel Jones and also took an interception for a touchdown on an impressive pick-six. Simply put, this Cowboys defense was elite last year, but they look like they've taken that next step in being the cream of the crop of defenses this fall.

While the score was largely in the favor of America's Team, QB Day Prescott was still extremely pedestrian in completing 13/24 of his passes and only 143 yards through the air. All in all, this offense possess way too much talent to not move the ball with ease offensively, and Prescott's play this season will no doubt dictate just how special Dallas can be in 2023. Although the Jets will have trouble moving the ball against the Cowboys defense, the offense will need to have a better performance than they did versus the Jets in order to cover the spread.

Final Jets-Cowboys Prediction & Pick

This will hands down be a low-scoring affair, as the battle between these titans of defenses will be all of the talk. However, I have more trust in Dak Prescott to make plays than Zach Wilson. It'll be close early, but the Cowboys will pull away late to win by double digits.

Final Jets-Cowboys Prediction & Pick: Cowboys -8.5 (-115)