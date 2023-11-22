We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Jets-Lightning prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Winnipeg Jets will travel to Central Florida to face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amelie Arena. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Jets-Lightning prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Jets defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 in their last game. Initially, they built a 3-2 lead going into the third period. But the Jets got a goal from Josh Morrissey and an empty-netter from Mason Appleton to help finish off the Yotes. Significantly, Mark Scheifele led the way with one goal and two assists on five shots. Morrissey finished with a goal and an assist. Likewise, Kyle Connor added one goal and one assist. Laurent Brossoit did not see much action, making 16 saves on 18 shots because the defense was so good. Overall, the Jets won 48 percent of their faceoffs while going 0 for 1 on the powerplay and killing off both penalties. The Jets also leveled 21 hits and blocked 21 shots.

The Lightning defeated the Boston Bruins 5-4 in overtime. Initially, they led 2-1 after the second period. But they allowed goals to David Pastrnak and John Beecher to fall behind 3-2 before tying it one minute later. Later, a goal by Charlie Coyle gave the Bruins the lead. But Steven Stamkos tied it with five seconds left to send the game into overtime. Then, Brandon Hagel delivered the game-winning goal 1:19 into overtime to seal the victory. Jonas Johansson made 23 saves to preserve the win. Overall, the Lightning won 55 percent of their faceoffs while going 1 for 6 on the powerplay while also killing two penalties. The Bolts also leveled 25 hits and blocked 10 shots.

The Jets swept the Lightning last season. Furthermore, they are 6-3-1 over 10 games against the Bolts. The teams have combined for over 6.5 goals in 5 of 6 games.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Lightning Odds

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-245)

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+198)

Over: 6.5 (-124)

Under: 6.5 (+102)

How to Watch Jets vs. Lightning

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun and ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread

The Jets are once again in a good spot, mainly thanks to their scoring. Significantly, they are sixth in goal scoring and third in shooting percentage. But the Jets are also struggling on the powerplay, ranking 21st. Ultimately, Connor has 14 goals and eight assists, including three powerplay goals, on 69 shots. Scheifele has added six goals and 15 assists, including two powerplay markers. Additionally, he has won 171 faceoffs and lost 163 draws. Morrissey has two goals and 14 assists. Meanwhile, Cole Perfetti has tallied six goals and eight assists.

Connor Hellebuyck will likely make the start, coming in with a record of 8-4-1 with a 2.91 goals-against average and a save percentage of .897. Subsequently, he will play behind a defense that is 13th in goals allowed while also 26th on the penalty kill. Hellebuyck needs to have a strong game, and the defense needs to block most shots.

The Jets will cover the spread if they can build an early lead. Then, Hellebuyck needs to have a good game.

Why The Lightning Will Cover The Spread

The Bolts have weathered the storm of not having their star goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has been out with an injury since the start of the season and will not return until December. Despite this, they have remained potent on offense, with the Bolts ranking second in scoring, fourth in shooting percentage, and fourth on the powerplay. Nikita Kucherov has led the way with 13 goals and 15 assists, including five powerplay conversions, on 85 shots. Also, Brayden Point has been potent, with seven goals and 16 assists, including four powerplay markers. Stamkos has seven goals and 13 assists, including two powerplay conversions. Meanwhile, Victor Hedman has notched four goals and 16 assists.

Johansson will likely be the goalie, coming in with a record of 8-4-4 with a 3.44 goals-against average and a save percentage of .894. Ultimately, he will play behind a defense that has allowed plenty of goals this season, ranking 29th in goals allowed. Despite this, the Bolts remain stout on the penalty kill, ranking seventh in the NHL.

The Lightning will cover the spread if they can score first and capitalize on the chances. Then, they need Johansson to have a good game while preventing mistakes.

Final Jets-Lightning Prediction & Pick

Both teams are establishing their identities early in the season. Therefore, their play has led to numerous goals. These teams love to score and do a lot of that when playing each other. Consequently, for the goalies, it is going to happen again, as the Jets and Bolts breakthrough with plenty of goals.

Final Jets-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Over: 6.5 (-124)