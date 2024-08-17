ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Week 2 of the NFL Preseason is underway as the New York Jets will square off with the Carolina Panthers. Get ready, football fans! It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Jets-Panthers prediction and pick.

With a season to forget in 2023, the New York Jets were extremely ecstatic to turn the page to 2024. Now, with a clean bill of health, there is hope among Jets fans that the franchise could clinch their first playoff berth in more than a decade. In their first glimpse of preseason action, it was New York that took a step in the right direction of having a victorious season as the Jets defeated the Washington Commanders by a score of 20-17. Can the Jets make it two-for-two in regard to preseason wins?

Meanwhile, the rebuilding Carolina Panthers have found themselves in the midst of finding an identity. To be frank, Carolina did not look very good in their exhibition opener against the New England Patriots as they went down in defeat by a score of 17-3. In order to get back on track against an inter-conference foe, there is no question that Carolina will need to step things up.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Jets-Panthers Odds

New York Jets: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -120

Carolina Panthers: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 31.5 (-110)

Under: 31.5 (-110)

How to Watch Jets vs. Panthers Preseason

Time: 7:05 ET/4:05 PT

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread/Win

For starters, another well-balanced attack from the offense would do wonders in covering the spread. Since 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers is still recovering from his Achilles tear a year ago, the expectation is that the New York starting field general won't partake in any preseason action whatsoever.

Luckily, the emergence of backup QB and former Nebraska/Kansas State product Adrian Martinez was certainly a sight for sore eyes. For the most part, Martinez' play was up and down during his college days, but he revitalized his career when he took over the starting gig for the Birmingham Stallions. During his lone season as a member of the United Football League, Martinez was named League and Championship Game MVP. In his first glimpse of preseason action last weekend with the Jets, the 24-year-old quarterback completed six of his ten passing attempts for an impressive 104 yards passing. Don't look now, but another sturdy performance from Martinez could be just what the doctor ordered in him serving as Rodgers' understudy.

All in all, it would be wise for New York to make it a point of emphasis to pound the rock down the throats of the Panthers. Last weekend, New York averaged 4.1 yards per pop on the ground, and making themselves formidable in the running game will prove to make life difficult for Carolina.

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Despite the struggles on both sides of the ball versus the Patriots, there are at least plenty of young and talented names to keep an eye out for this weekend.

For starters, Carolina is dealing with a slew of injuries that are going to provide chances for backups who are trying to make a name for themselves. If there was a strength for Carolina last season, it was on the defensive side of the ball.

Although they lost their leading sack artist, Brian Burns, they acquired experienced defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Young cornerback Jaycee Horn has potential but has struggled with injuries. Last season, the Panthers ranked third in pass defense, while their run defense was ranked 23rd. Without a doubt, the likes of corner Jaycee Horn and others in the secondary will provide plenty of entertainment for Panthers fans and bettors alike. Ultimately, head coach Dave Canales has been rather silent in letting everyone know which starters will suit up for play on Saturday. Canales mentioned that starting QB Bryce Young's availability would come down to how he performed during this week's joint practice. Obviously, having Young play in this game would be a welcomed boost for the Carolina offense, but if he ends up not being out there with his teammates, the performances of backup quarterbacks Andy Dalton, Jake Luton, and Jack Plummer could very well dictate the outcome of Saturday night.

Final Jets-Panthers Prediction & Pick

As always, the Jets will present a formidable defensive challenge, even in preseason. New York boasts exceptional rotational depth on defense, surpassing many other NFL teams, and there are also some standout players vying for roster spots who have already made a strong impression. Because of this and the sluggish showing from Carolina to kick off the preseason, take New York in this preseason showdown.

Final Jets-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Jets +1.5 (-105)