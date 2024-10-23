After a longwinded holdout, the New York Jets and Haason Reddick have agreed to terms on a revised contract. Now back in good graces with the organization, Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich has revealed New York's Reddick plans.

To start, Ulbrich and the coaching staff will assess Reddick's and conditioning. From there, New York just wants to see how quickly the linebacker can get up to speed. He'll go through a walkthrough on Wednesday before a full practice on Thursday. Assuming everything goes well in his ramp up, Ulbrich is expecting Reddick to suit up against the New England Patriots in Week 8, via the team's X, formerly Twitter account.

“I would anticipate he plays,” Ulbrich said. “He's an experienced player. He's played in a similar defense to ours. As far as the schematic stuff he's got to get caught up on, I don't think it's going to be a huge struggle for him. Now, it's just seeing where he's at physically.”

The Jets acquired Reddick in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, without a contract extension in place, he refused to show up to team facilities. He eventually requested a trade away from New York, with all hope seeming lost for a potential union.

However, while it may have taken some time, both sides were able to come to terms on a new deal. It isn't a contract extension, but it made Reddick happy enough to return. Jeff Ulbrich thinks Jets fans won't have to wait too long to see him back on the field.

When he does make his New York debut, Reddick will be looking to continue his double-digit sack season. He has 11+ sacks every year dating back to 2020. Over his entire seven-year NFL career, Reddick has made 410 tackles, 99 quarterback hits, 16 forced fumbles and 58 sacks. He was a Pro Bowler in 2022 and 2023.

Starting the season off so late, it may be hard for Haason Reddick to truly hit his double-digit sack threshold. However, he will be a major boon for New York's defense. The Jets may be 2-5, but their momentum is pointing up with the return of Reddick and Davante Adams' arrival.