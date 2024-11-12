ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The top team in the NHL takes to the ice as the Winnipeg Jets face the New York Rangers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Rangers prediction and pick.

The Jets come into the game sitting at 14-1-0 on the year and have won six straight games. Last time out, they faced the Dallas Stars. The Jets took a 2-0 lead in the first period and would make it 4-0 in the second period. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 32 of 33 shots on his way to a 4-1 victory. Meanwhile, the Rangers are 9-3-1 on the year. They have won three of their last four, and last time out, they faced the Red Wings. The Rangers would take the 1-0 lead in the first period. Jonathan Quick stopped all 37 shots he faced in a 4-0 victory over the Red Wings.

Here are the Jets-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Rangers Odds

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: +106

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -128

Over: 5.5 (-142)

Under: 5.5 (+116)

How To Watch Jets vs Rangers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets' top line has already been great this year. Mark Scheifele has led the way. This year, he has seven goals and 12 assists, with a plus-five rating. He has scored once on the power play and has seven power-play assists. He is joined on the top line by Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi. Connor has nine goals and ten assists already this year, with a plus-seven rating. Further, he has scored four times on the power play. Vilardi has six goals and seven assists this year with a goal and four assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Nikolaj Ehlers has been solid this year. He has nine goals and nine assists this year coming from the second line. He is joined on the line by Cole Perfetti. Perfetti has four goals and nine assists this year, with three goals and three assists on the power play. Meanwhile, the Jets have been getting production from the blue line. Neal Pionk has three goals and 11 assists on the year, while Josh Morrissey has two goals and 14 assists this year.

Connor Hellebuyck will be in goal for this one. He has been dominant this year, sitting at 1-1 already this year, while he has a 1.83 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. Hellebuyck is first in the NHL in wins, while sitting third in goals-against average and second in save percentage. In his last three games, Hellebuyck has two shutouts and allowed just one goal over his last 89 shots.

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line of the Rangers is led by Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, and Alexis Lafreniere. Panarin led the team in goals, points, and assists last year. He has 49 goals, 71 assists, and 120 total points. He has been great this year, with ten goals and 11 assists on the year. Zibanejad has two goals and nine assists this year. Finally, Lafreniere had 28 goals and 29 assists last year, while he also had been solid to start the year. He has five goals and six assists this year.

The second line is home to Chris Kreider and Vincent Trocheck. Kreider was third on the team in points last year. He had 39 goals and 36 assists last year, good for 75 total points. Kreider has been great this year, with eight goals on the season, including three on the powerplay and two shorthanded. Trocheck was second on the team in points last year. He had 25 goals and 52 assists last year, good for 77 total points. Trocheck has three goals and six assists this year. Finally, Adam Fox has 11 assists this year.

Igor Shesterkin is expected to be in goal for this one for the Rangers. He has been great this year, going 6-3-1 with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. He struggled in his last start, giving up five goals on 12 shots and playing just 33:11 against the Sabres. He has been solid in the prior two starts, stopping 75 of 78 shots before his struggle against Buffalo.

Final Jets-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Rangers come in as slight favorites in this early-season NHL game. Still, the Jets have been scoring great this year, scoring 4.47 goals per game, while sitting first on the power play with a 41.9 percent conversion rate. Meanwhile, the Rangers are first on the penalty kill, while also sitting sixth on the power play on their own. Further, they are scoring 3.77 goals per game this year. Still, this is a battle of the two best defensive units in the NHL. The Jets are first in the NHL in goals against per game, while the Rangers sit second. Still, the Jets score better and have the better goaltender in this one. Take the Jets to get the win.

