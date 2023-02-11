After miraculously reuniting on SmackDown to successfully defend their tag team titles against Ricochet and Braun Strowman, Jimmy and Jey of The Usos were riding high. The duo walked to the back together, celebrated their win together, and everything seemed hunky dory, at least until Jimmy asked his brother if he’s “in or out” of The Bloodline, leading to an interesting interaction between the duo.

“I’ve got your back, every single day, Day 1,” Jey said. “I ain’t never gonna leave you in the dark, man. You’re my twin, Uce.”

“Well let me ask you something, man,” Jimmy asked. “It’s been h*ll since you’ve been gone, are you in? Hey Uce, or are you out?”

“Man, I don’t know yet, I don’t know,” Jey said.

After Jey walked away, Heyman emerged from the shadows to see what was up.

“Was that your brother?” Heyman asked. “Did he say anything?”

“No, he just left,” Jimmy said.

While Jey didn’t say anything definitive to Jimmy, he certainly heard an earful from Sami Zayn, who finally caught up with his friend by the busses to discuss turning on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble.

“Welcome back,” Zayn said. “Look man, I can’t imagine what you’re going through right now, I don’t want to put you in a tough spot, I just know Roman pretty well and you know him even better. And I just can’t imagine him letting you forget what you did at the Royal Rumble, which, by the way, I never got a chance to tell you, it meant the world to me, okay?”

“Look, all I want to say is this; we’re eight days away from something huge. We’re on the verge of seeing something that I know that you’ve wanted to see for the longest time, and it’s that man going down. And I don’t know how I’m going to do it, but I’m telling you, he’s going down, okay? All I want to tell you is you don’t have to go down with the ship, okay? There’s a way out of this. There’s a way our for you.”

“That’s all I’m saying, and I don’t know if I’ll get a chance to talk like this to you again, but in case we don’t I just wanted to let you know that I acknowledge you.”

“Sami, you’d better get out of here with that stuff, man, “Jey said.

Sami Zayn agreed to leave, but not before he and Uso tapped fists and shared a look. Is Jey going to side with Zayn at the Elimination Chamber? Or will Reigns exert his power on his cousin once more and force him back into a spot of submission? Well, based on the comments by Heyman at the end of SmackDown, it sure feels like the “Head of the Table” has something up his sleeve.

Paul Heyman reminded Jimmy not to stray too far away with Sami Zayn.

Still hanging out in the locker room for… some reason, Jimmy was approached by Heyman once more, only this time, “The Wiseman” presented the double champ with an assignment of sorts from the “Tribal Chief.”

“Hey Jim, congratulations!” Heyman said. “I just got off the phone with the Tribal Chief and I would have put you on the phone with him but there’s no reception in here. He’s very, very proud of you and you were 100 percent right, your brother is very loyal to you. Hey, assignment from the Tribal Chief, next week, we’ve got this whole thing in Montreal figured out, he needs an on-television perspective. He needs the two of you to stay home and watch the show on television. Because, you know, sometimes you see things on TV that you don’t see when you’re here live.”

Oh snap, Reigns did what fans have been screaming at wrestlers to do for literally years: he watched SmackDown and saw the interaction between Zayn and Jey firsthand. While only time will tell if Jimmy or Jey had a similar idea to rewatch their work and, thus, figure out the plan Reigns and Heyman have put together remains to be seen, it seems like Jey specifically is a bit more in-tune with Zayn’s idea of taking a shot at the king in order to free the WWE from his clutches and may even provide some support if he’s at the show. Whether or not that happens, however, where The Usos watch the show will be one of the most interesting storylines to follow heading into the WWE’s second “Premium Live Event” of the 2023 calendar year.