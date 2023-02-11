After watching his twin, Jey Uso, walk out of the Royal Rumbleafter Roman Reigns turned on Sami Zayn at the end of the main event, Jimmy Uso was unsure what was going to happen next for his tag team, The Usos. Would the duo stick together, overcome their differences, and remain a team either as part of The Bloodline or away from it, or would Jimmy choose his cousin over his brother and enter into “The Great Uso Civil War of 2023?”

For Jimmy, priority number one was none of the above. No, all he wanted was to get his brother on the phone and into the Mohegan Sun Arena on the penultimate SmackDown before Elimination Chamber, because the brothers had a championship match booked against Ricochet and Braun Strowman and needless to say, he didn’t want to go it alone.

Fortunately, Uso didn’t have to befall that doomsday scenario, as after walking to the ring alone, Jimmy saw Jey emerge from the crowd and walk down to the ring in order to defend the straps as a true team. Fighting against the duo with low-key hype heading into the match, The Usos turned in one of their signature showings, hitting the duo with tag team maneuvers and ultimately leaving the match with their championship reign intact. For fans in the know, this marks the Usos’ 21st successful defense of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship and their 573rd straight day with the straps, both of which are WWE records for the belt.

WWE fans, history continues.