Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program have to be thrilled with the Philadelphia Eagles’ latest hire. The Eagles have named Seattle Seahawks defensive coach Sean Desai as their new defensive coordinator, which means that Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter isn’t getting the job.

Minter was hired by Jim Harbaugh to be the Michigan defensive coordinator for the 2022 college football season. The Eagles interviewed Minter, and he was the runner-up to lead Philadelphia’s defense, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Now that Desai is headed to Philadelphia, Minter will stay on Harbaugh’s staff for the 2023 season.

Desai was an associate head coach and defensive assistant for the Seahawks. He replaces Jonathan Gannon, who left the Eagles to become the new Arizona Cardinals head coach.

Harbaugh is set to retain his defensive coordinator for the first time in three years. Don Brown was let go as the Michigan defensive coordinator after the 2020 season. Mike Macdonald filled the position in 2021 before taking the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator job for the 2022 NFL season. Harbaugh and Michigan hit a home run by luring Minter away from Vanderbilt.

In one season under Minter, the Michigan defense ranked third in yards allowed per game (277.1) and fifth in points allowed per game (13.4) among all FBS schools. The Wolverines had a perfect record in the regular season before losing to TCU in a shootout in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Michigan has had a top-five scoring defense in back-to-back seasons.

Minter was a Ravens’ defensive assistant from 2017-2020. If Michigan doesn’t take a step back next season, Minter could get a chance to lead an NFL defense in 2024.

Michigan football avoids having a major shakeup to its coaching staff next year. Harbaugh is set to come back after, once again, flirting with a return to the NFL.