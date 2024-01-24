Fans across the country believe Jim Leonhard is the best option for the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator position.

The Green Bay Packers recently elected to part ways with defensive coordinator Joe Barry after three years with the organization. Fans have quickly plugged in a new option for the Packers, former Wisconsin Badgers player and coach, Jim Leonhard. He currently serves as the Illinois football senior analyst. Most of his coaching career came with Wisconsin, wearing different hats, as a defensive backs coach, defensive coordinator, and interim head coach.

Leonhard was highly touted as a head coaching candidate in the college football world, but the hype was weighed down when he got the opportunity to be the interim leader in 2022. He was a tremendous defensive mind for the Badgers program, consistently fielding one of the best defenses in the nation. Leonhard has a history of developing all three levels, working with elite talent in the secondary, as well as the linebacker and defensive tackle positions.

Packers DC Jim Leonhard

This marriage seems ideal for both parties. The Packers would welcome a familiar face in the fanbase, while head coach Matt LaFleur can have full focus on the offense. LaFluer is strictly an offensive mind. He's a young coach, but he's had extensive experience as an offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach. It would be best if he had a defensive coordinator he could fully rely on, not having to worry about the other side of football.

Jim Leonhard, YOU are a Green Bay Packer pic.twitter.com/C2j5jyBxSo — Puka Nacua (@thehandsomteam) January 24, 2024

These may just be rumors or calls of hope for Packers fans, but it makes sense. The addition of Leonhard would be phenomenal for the Packers, bolstering one of the youngest defensive units in the league.