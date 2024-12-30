Jimmy Carter lived to see 100 years old. Unfortunately, the oldest ex-president of the United States of America ever passed away on Dec. 29, 2024. Carter's passing comes only a year after his wife, Rosalynn Carter, passed away. The world was saddened by his death, but we are now presented with a chance to look back at his life, and specifically, his net worth at the time of his passing. Jimmy Carter's net worth is $10 million, and in this article, we are going to look at how he came to his wealth.

Jimmy Carter's net worth in 2024 (estimate): $10 million

Jimmy Carter's net worth at the time of his death was $10 million, according to sources including parade.com and themirror.com. This net worth proves that politics pay, but being the president of the United States wasn't the only way that Carter came to wealth. In addition to his career as a politician, Carter has worked as an author, a military officer, and as a farmer. His net worth is actually pretty modest for a president. President-elect Donald Trump, for example, is worth multiple billions of dollars.

Carter, who served as president from 1977-1981, was the 39th president of the United States of America and served the Democratic Party. The Georgia native served as Georgia's governor prior to that (1971-1975) and as a senator from 1963-1967. In 1946, Carter graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and he worked in the U.S. Navy's submarine service. After completing his time in the military, Carter worked for his family's peanut farming business. He struggled just to break even as a farmer early on, but eventually, the business became more successful.

Carter only served one term as president, and after leaving the position (and being succeeded by Ronald Reagan), he established the Carter Center. The foundation is supposed to expand and improve human rights, and Carter even earned a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. Carter also played a key role in Habitat for Humanity finding success, and he has written a number of books throughout his career.

‘An Hour Before Daylight: Memoirs of a Rural Boyhood', ‘Our Endangered Values: America's Moral Crisis', Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid', ‘A Full Life: Reflections at 90', and ‘Faith: A Journey For All', are some of Carter's most popular books. Carter wrote over 30 books, poems, memoirs, etc. during his written career.

Jimmy Carter's presidency

The salary for for U.S. Presidents during Carter's tenure was $200,000 a year. As presidents tend to be, Carter was polarizing for the American public. He was somewhat of a surprise candidate in 1976, but he was able to best Gerald Ford in the election, nonetheless. Carter was against racial segregation, he pardoned Vietnam War draft evaders, and he successfully pursued the Panama Canal Treaties and the Camp David Accords.

Carter is perhaps most known for his national energy policy and environmental protection legislation. Carter's policies and viewpoints were considered progressive at the time, but many experts praise him more for his post-presidency work than his actual time in office.

Carter only ranks as the 27th richest president ever (accounting for inflation), which made him the second-poorest president (behind Harry S. Truman) since the '50s. Carter had dealt with health issues for over a decade, and while we don't know the official cause of death yet, skin cancer is believed to be the reason. So, were you surprised by Jimmy Carter's net worth in 2024 at the time of his death?