Jimmy Flick, the UFC flyweight known as “The Brick,” is back. After a frustrating layoff due to a knee injury and a period of reflection, the Oklahoma native is ready to re-ignite his UFC career with a renewed focus and an unwavering determination to climb the divisional ladder reveals in an interview with RG.

Flick's journey back to the Octagon hasn't been without its challenges. A nagging knee injury, initially diagnosed with a concerningly complex medical term – “a light tear in my MCL, a partial tear and a word I can't pronounce,” as he put it – threatened to derail his momentum. While the UFC initially suggested stem cell therapy, Flick opted for a more conservative approach, prioritizing physical therapy and a knee brace under the guidance of a local doctor.

“It was the right call,” Flick reflected. “It allowed me to heal properly and focus on other aspects of my life.” And what a life it is. During his recovery, Flick took the time to celebrate a significant personal milestone, getting engaged to his partner. “Just been hanging out with the family, got engaged. So looking to get married in 2025,” he shared, highlighting the silver lining of his time away from the rigors of professional fighting.

However, the 34-year-old fighter's competitive spirit never truly dimmed. The layoff has only fueled his desire to return to the Octagon and prove himself. “Finish out these three fights, win all three of them, get a new contract. I got some goals for 2025 and hoping for March or April,” he stated, outlining his ambitious plans for the coming year.

Flick's determination is palpable. He's not just aiming for a return; he's aiming for a resurgence. With a current UFC record of 2-3, he's hungry to climb the rankings and establish himself as a consistent contender in the flyweight division.

The road back hasn't been entirely smooth. Flick revealed that the UFC had offered him a fight against Jose Johnson on January 11th, a matchup he was eager to accept. However, he made a crucial decision: “I loved the matchup, but can we get like February or March? I didn’t want to hurt myself,” Flick recounted.

While the UFC couldn't accommodate his request, it demonstrated Flick's commitment to his long-term goals. He wasn't willing to rush his return and risk further injury. This cautious approach reflects a newfound maturity and a deeper understanding of his own body and career.

The flyweight division has been a whirlwind of activity during his absence. New contenders have emerged, established fighters have faced setbacks, and the landscape has shifted significantly. Flick, however, remains undeterred. He's actively analyzing the division and identifying potential matchups that excite him.

“I would love to fight him in Mexico City. I got my passport. I'll stay ready for that,” Flick said, expressing interest in a bout against “Lazy Boy” Ronaldo Rodriguez, a fight that would undoubtedly be a fan-favorite. This willingness to embrace challenges and explore new opportunities speaks volumes about his evolving mindset.

Flick's approach to his career in 2025 is all about staying ready and seizing opportunities. “I'm going to stay ready because there are a lot of fights booked in March,” he explained. This mentality perfectly encapsulates the competitive spirit of the flyweight division, where opportunities can arise unexpectedly.

Flick's passion for the sport and his determination to succeed are undeniable. “I'm ready to get back to fighting like I did against the Nate fight,” he stated, referring to a previous performance that showcased his potential. “I'm “The Brick” for a reason. It's because my game's solid all over. In 2025, I'm going to show that.” This statement resonates with confidence and a quiet intensity, hinting at the resurgence of “The Brick.”

“My goal at the end of the day is to win all three fights in 2025,” he declared. “I told my manager, you don't even have to call me. Just send me a date and a contract because it doesn't matter. I'm not here to negotiate. I'm here to prove a point.” This statement encapsulates Flick's unwavering determination and his unwavering belief in his own abilities.

As Jimmy Flick prepares for his comeback, his words resonate with the determination of a fighter on a mission. With his knee healed, his personal life in order, and his goals clearly defined, 2025 could be the year that “The Brick” cements his place in the UFC's flyweight division. This is a pivotal year for Flick, a year where he aims to not only return to the Octagon but to make a lasting impact on the flyweight division.