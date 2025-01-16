ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back once again with a betting prediction and pick for UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan as we take a look at this next bout between top contenders in the Light Heavyweight (205) Division. Former champions No. 2 Jiri Prochazka will take on No. 3 Jamahal Hill in a fight that will determine the next title challenger. Check the UFC odds series for our Prochazka-Hill prediction and pick.

Jiri Prochazka (30-5-1) has gone 4-2 inside the UFC since 2020 en route to becoming Light Heavyweight Champion. He's gone 1-2 over his last three fights, losing both including his most recent to Alex Pereira. Now, he'll look to make his way to another title opportunity with a win over a fellow former champion. Prochazka stands 6-foot-3 with an 80-inch reach.

Jamahal Hill (12-2) has gone 6-2-0-1 inside the UFC since 2020 while also becoming champion. After winning four-straight fights and gaining the belt over Glover Teixeira, Hill also fell to Alex Pereira in stunning fashion during his last bout. Now, he'll look for his rightful title opportunity if he can find a win in this one. Hill stands 6-foot-4 with a 79-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 311 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 311 Odds: Jiri Prochazka-Jamahal Hill Odds

Jiri Prochazka: +110

Jamahal Hill: -130

Over 1.5 rounds: -166

Under 1.5 rounds: +130

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Jiri Prochazka Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Alex Pereira – KO (head kick)

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 26 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Jiri Prochazka was knocked out in devastating fashion by Alex Pereira his last time out in the octagon. Since then, Jiri has done Jiri things and took time to find himself once again in the wilderness and through his unorthodox training camp. This will be his first time facing a skilled boxer like Jamahal Hill and the two have been on a collision course for quite some time now. Prochazka, however, will have the benefit of a more aggressive style and can instantly turn this fight into chaos with his skill set.

It will be interesting to see how Hill deals with the movement of Prochazka throughout this one. Jiri can be seen as the more powerful puncher and although he's not seen as the most fluid or accurate striker, he's certainly effective with the way he can hit the target. His kicking game could become a problem for his opponent if he's able to go unchecked and starts mixing up his looks. The more awkward and unorthodox Prochazka can become, the more it will favor him in disrupting his opponent's rhythm.

Why Jamahal Hill Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Alex Pereira – TKO (ground strikes)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 KO/TKO

Jamahal Hill will be hoping to bounce back following what he thought was a controversial loss to Alex Pereira. While the would-be stoppage before the knockout was certainly questionable, Hill lost the fight and will need to once again claim No. 1 contender status. Jamahal Hill has been known as one of the better strikers in this division and he has tremendous power when he's able to land clean on opponents. He's also very precise in his shots and will look to bait Prochazka into closing the distance against his counter punching.

Jamahal Hill will also have great size to combat Jiri Prochazka with and if this fight hits the later rounds, Hill could be the one with the better gas tank and accuracy once both men are tired. Hill is also a competent wrestler and will do enough in order to deter Prochazka from chasing the takedowns during this fight. Hill's best chance to win will be to remain patient and allow his opponent to overextend himself while he waits for the perfect counter punch to sit him down.

Final Jiri Prochazka-Jamahal Hill Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a very tense showdown and both men have been on a collision course to face each other ever since their losses to Alex Pereira. Both men are lethal when it comes to their stand-up kickboxing and we should have a very close affair when these two stand across from each other. Jiri Prochazka will have the more varied striking arsenal while Jamahal Hill will sport the better boxing hands.

This fight will be determined by which ever fighter can remain more patient through the chaos. While Jiri Prochazka lives for these types of situations, he needs to be careful in not getting caught against a powerful boxer like Hill.

For our final prediction, we have to slightly lean in favor of Jamahal Hill and his balanced boxing attack. If he's able to put his hands on Prochazka and pay no mind to the wild movements, he should be able to find a shot that ends this fight early.

Final Jiri Prochazka-Jamahal Hill Prediction & Pick: Jamahal Hill (-130); OVER 1.5 Rounds (-166)